'Hollyoaks' spoilers: Sally St Claire is beaten up in prison!

Sally St Claire is attacked in prison and taken to hospital.

Sally St Claire, who is currently in prison for the murder of George Kiss, is a victim of hate crime in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday's episode alarm bells were ringing for her son John Paul (James Sutton) following a phone conversation in which he heard his mum Sally being threatened.

In tonight’s episode, John Paul and Nana McQueen (Diane Langton) go to the hospital where Sally has been taken after being attacked.

The pair are beside themselves with worry, however doctor Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) tells them they won’t be allowed to see Sally just yet.

Instead, Sally gets a visit from PC Smith (Callum Lill), a colleague of George’s who tells the Hollyoaks High principal, that he won’t make her life in prison comfortable at all and she’ll pay for what she did!

Sally St Claire confides in doctor Misbah Maalik (pictured above). (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later on Sally confides in Misbah and says her beating was a hate crime. She also reveals that her attackers said they would ‘finish the job’ as soon as she returns to prison.

Misbah comes up with a plan to buy Sally some time.

However Sally later makes a shocking decision and decides she needs to escape and can't stay behind bars for a minute longer.

Luke Morgan is floored by a shocking event and decides he needs to take action. (Image credit: Channel 4 )

Plus, a shocking event makes Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) realise that he has to sort things out with his son Ollie (Gabriel Clarke) before it’s too late. What has happened to spur Luke into action?

Elsewhere, new mum Becky (Katie McGlynn) causes trouble for Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) when she accidentally reveals to Diane’s husband Tony (Nick Pickard) that Diane missed going to yet another hospital appointment.

Tony and Diane Hutchinson pictured with newcomer Becky. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas Speed) and Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) have teamed up to expose dodgy Fergus Collins (Robert Back).

Joel comes up with a ruse to get information from Fergus and asks him to teach him about the property business. Will Joel's investigative tactics work?

Hollyoaks airs Monday-Thursday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm.