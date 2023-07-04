Hollyoaks spoilers: School prom! Charlie Dean causes DEVASTATION!

Charlie Dean is at the centre of the drama at Hollyoaks High School prom.

Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) causes a huge fallout at the school prom in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on Charlie’s dad, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) is fuming when he discovers that Charlie recently slept with his ex, Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) behind his girlfriend Shing Lin’s (Izzie Yip) back.

Brooke Hathaway (Tylan Grant) is also annoyed with Charlie and tells him it looks like he has been leading Ella on.

Charlie Dean recently slept with his Ella (above) and cheated on his girlfriend Shing-Lin. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

When Ella arrives at the prom Charlie dashes off to talk to her. Charlie admits they shouldn't have slept together and tells Ella that he wants things to work out with his new girlfriend Shing Lin.

However, things take a very awkward turn when Shing Lin overhears the entire conversation.

Suddenly, unfaithful Charlie finds himself caught in the middle of both Ella and Shing Lin.

Charlie Dean with his bandmates, Shing Lin and Dillon Ray. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Darren tries to step in and tells Charlie he should go home, but Charlie, who is also supposed be performing in the school band, wants to stay at the prom and prove that he’ll fight for his girlfriend Shing Lin.

DeMarcus Westwood, Mason Chen-Williams and Dillon Ray at the school prom. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile an upset Ella has tried to drown her sorrows by overdoing the alcohol.

After drinking alone, she stumbles to the garage where Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) is locking up.

Warren’s immediately concerned to see Ella in such a state and tries to help her.

However things are about to take a turn for the worse.

DeMarcus and Vicky. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) is worried about his foster daughter, Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) going to the prom with her ex, DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade).

DeMarcus is on the verge of moving to America and Scott is worried Vicky is going to get upset all over again.

Are the teenagers headed for fresh heartache?

Foster parent Scott is worried Vicky's falling for DeMarcus again just before he moves to America. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) and his girlfriend, Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan) go to the hospital to visit Romeo’s mum, Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) but things are awkward when they run into nurse, Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell).

Donna-Marie picks up on the tension between the three of them and asks what’s going on?

What will Romeo's explanation be?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4