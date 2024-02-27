Hollyoaks spoilers: Shamed Tony and Diane face a PUBLIC BACKLASH!

Tony and Diane fear their arrest will become public knowledge.

Tony (Nick Pickard) and Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) face the consequences of their shock arrest in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Diane was nicked after being caught jumping a red light, then failing a police Breathalyzer test. And when Tone tried to intervene he also found himself put in cuffs.

Having spent an uncomfortable night in a police cell, tensions are high between the couple as they return to the village.

Tony is furious with his wife for driving whilst over the limit and concerned it could jeopardise his job on the council if the news got out.

Is Tony going to lose his job on the council? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Back at The Dog, Rose Lomax (Ava Webster) asks sister Dee Dee Hutchinson (Lacey Findlow) if they'll cut their hair.

The teen is questioning their gender identity and wants to try out a new look.

Dee agrees to help, but feuding Diane and Tony are horrified when they catch sight of Rose's fresh do.

Abe and Joel wind up in another row over Cleo. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) is shocked when he learns a piece of information regarding Theresa McQueen's (Jorgie Porter) connection to Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti).

The brothers bump into one another in the village and share a frosty exchange.

Meanwhile, struggling mum Theresa leans on Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) for support and urges her friend to give Joel another chance.

Leela comes round to the idea, but is hurt when she finds Joel and Abe arguing over Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) again.

Fearing she'll always second best to Joel's ex, Leela walks away.

Sneaky Cindy tries to stitch Suzanne up! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Across the village, Cindy Cunningham's (Stephanie Waring) nose is put out of joint when she discovers she'll be competing against her old foe Suzanne Ashworth (Suzanne Hall) for a job at Price Slice.

Determined to nab the position, Cindy plays dirty by planting a bottle of wine in Suzanne's handbag to make it look like she stole it.

But her scheming backfires when she realises the CCTV camera has recorded the whole thing and unimpressed Pearl Anderson (Dawn Hope) tells her to leave!

Zain and Misbah try to work through their issues. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Also, Sharon Bailey (Jamelia) urges Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) to fight for her marriage to Zain Rizwaan (Jonas Khan).

The doctor returns home to face her husband and the couple start to talk through their problems.

Misbah is comforted when Zain vows to be there for her throughout whatever difficulties she's facing.

But will his support be enough to save their relationship?

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm