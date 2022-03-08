‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: SHOCK RETURN! Lisa Hunter is back!

There’s a blast from the past when Lisa Hunter (Gemma Atkinson) makes a surprise return in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Since leaving Chester in 2005, Lisa has travelled to Thailand and found love with a new boyfriend who is an activist.

Over on the other side of the world she also spent time with her mate Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron) who was also travelling in Thailand.

Lisa catches up with Zara Morgan. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Tonight’s Lisa’s sudden return ruffles a few feathers.

Zara is preparing to go head to head with Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) as the two of them compete for the vacant role in the local council.

Zara suggested that they should have a public debate. However as both of them get ready to slog it out, Lisa’s return throws a spanner in the works.

Lisa Hunter is ready to reveal a few secrets about Zara! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

It looks like Lisa could be about to ruin Zara’s chances of success when she reveals a few secrets about Zara’s time spent in Thailand!

What exactly did Zara get up to that she’s been keeping very quiet about?

An upset Serena confides in her sibling, Lizzie. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Serena Chen-Williams (Emma Lau) ignores her father, Dave’s (Dominic Power) advice and throws herself into her fitness regime.

In yesterday’s episode Serena’s mother broke the news that she wouldn’t be able to attend the qualifiers.

Serena was left broken-hearted.

Tonight she is tearful as she confides in her sister, Lizzie (Lily Best) that she feels she’s letting all her dreams slip away.

Can her sibling offer her some reassuring words of comfort?

Warren Fox is accosted by a masked attacker! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) gets a huge shock when he’s confronted by a masked attacker!

Who’s behind the mask and what do they want with the Hollyoaks bad boy?

Over at the playground, Warren’s son, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) makes a kind gesture to the families and friends of loved ones who’ve been lost.

Will his kindness be well received or should priest Joel be bracing himself for further upset?

Cleo and Joel can't keep their hands off each other. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on, Joel confides in Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) and things soon get very steamy between the two of them.

Plus, newcomer DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) is shutting herself away and bingeing on TV shows and box sets.

However, her grandmother Pearl (Dawn Home) is determined that Zoe should be out and about and enjoying a social life and decides to take matters into her own hands.

What’s Pearl got planned for Zoe?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm