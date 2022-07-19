Hollyoaks spoilers: SHOWDOWN! Peri Lomax squares up to girlfriend Juliet!

Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) is ready to have it out with her girlfriend Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings)

Juliet has been getting VERY close to Nadira Vali (Ashling O’Shea) which is NOT ideal when Nadira’s due to get married to Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) any day soon and Juliet is supposed to be in a committed relationship with Peri!

Juliet and Nadira have been having secret liaisons. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Tonight, and aware that Juliet has been lying to her, Peri is on the warpath.

Sid Sumner (Billy Price) finds out that Peri is all set to have it out with Juliet and scrambles to warn Juliet before Peri can get to her.

Will Sid be able to tip Juliet off in time?

It looks like BIG repercussions are in store when a slip of the tongue leads to a shock revelation for Peri!

John Paul is trying to clean up his act following his time in rehab. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, recovering alchoholic John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) is fresh out of rehab and is trying to put some of the strategies he learnt during his counselling sessions to good use.

However, the rest of his family is divided on whether or not they can forgive John Paul for all the turmoil and heart-ache he’s caused and soon a big family argument is erupting.

It all becomes too much for Mercedes McQueen’s son, Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox).

John Paul's drinking caused the horror mini bus smash. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later, when teacher John Paul bumps into Lexi Calder (Natalie Anderson), the mother of his pupil Freya, he is rattled.

John Paul’s drinking caused him to crash the school minibus which left Freya (Ellie Henry) permanently disabled and in a wheel chair.

John Paul soon realises that Lexi is determined to get revenge on him for what he has done.

What is Lexi planning to do?

John Paul caused the mini bus crash which put pupil Freya in a wheelchair. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) is on edge when his girlfriend Serena Chen-Williams (Emma Lau) pays him a vist.

Imran has been keeping Serena at arm’s length and has avoided getting more intimate with her because of his body-image issues and his eating disorder.

However, things get really awkward when Imran’s mum, Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) meddles in his affairs and forces the two teenagers to have a catch-up.

What will Imran say to Serena and will he come clean about all the problems he’s been going through?

Or will he stay quiet and continue to push her away?

Imran, who has an eating disorder, has been avoiding getting intimate with Serena. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) books a last-minute holiday to New York for his family.

But his partner in crime, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is not too happy to hear the news that Damon is leaving the country.

Meanwhile, Leela Lomax (Kirsty Leigh-Porter) is forced to recruit Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) to help her out when things get too busy at The Loft where Leela has started working.

When a hen party arrives early, Cindy is roped in and Leela can’t cope.

Leela (above) makes Cindy an offer! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on, and impressed with Cindy’s assistance, Leela makes Cindy a surprising offer.

What has she suggested?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4