Hollyoaks spoilers: SHOWDOWN! Warren Fox demands answers from Tony!

Warren Fox confronts Tony Hutchinson about his recent actions in Hollyoaks.

Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) is raging when he discovers Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) has contacted social services about him in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Meanwhile Warren’s ex, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey), the mother of Warren’s twins, Sophie and Sebastian, is in a state knowing that a visit from social services is imminent.

She and Warren have been told they will be coming to do an official assessment to check the welfare of the twins amid fears for their safety in the wake of Tony’s tip-off.

Tony and Warren both have a lot to get off their chests in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Warren is determined to turn things around and sets off to have it out with Tony. However when he and Tony come face to face things take an unforeseen turn!

Later on Sienna and Warren put on a united front to ensure that the assessment goes smoothly.

However the harmony doesn’t last for long.

Warren is beside himself when a SHOCKING discovery threatens to jeopardise the new truce!

What has happened to rattle Warren and who is out to get him!

Warren is on the warpath when someone sets out to deliberately sabotage him in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) returns back to the family home after being told he can leave the residential clinic where he has been getting treatment for his eating disorder.

Imran is trying to adjust to life back at home but is struggling when he feels his family is being way too overprotective.

Imran decides to seek comfort in his faith.

However, he’s shocked when his mum, doctor Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) gently suggests that he shouldn’t go ahead with fasting this Ramadan.

An upset Imran confides in his close friend, Brooke Hathaway (Tylan Grant) and in heart-warming scenes the two of them reminisce over the past.

Imran turns to his friend, Brooke, for support in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

After his heart-to-heart with Brooke, Imran concludes that he wants to be more independent in life.

His mum’s husband and Imam, Zain Randeri (Jonas Khan), offers him some words of wisdom about his faith.

Later on Imran is spurred into action when he reaches out to Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner).

What has Imran got planned?

Will Rayne (above) be impressed with Romeo's big romantic gesture in Hollyoaks? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Romeo has got other things on his mind.

He’s desperate to get back with Rayne (Jemma Donovan) and turns to her friend Lacey (Annabelle Davis) for some help.

Later on Romeo is a bundle of nerves when he gets ready to try and win back Rayne with a very grand romantic gesture.

Romeo has planned something unique to social media influencer, Rayne but will she be impressed?

And will she be willing to give their fledgeling romance a second chance?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4