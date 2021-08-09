‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Sienna Blake and Summer Ranger go head to head

Sienna Blake and Summer Ranger go head to head in Hollyoaks.

Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) goes head to head with Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements) in tonight’s Hollyoaks at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Summer’s revenge plan is starting to unravel fast but there is high drama tonight involving a spiked drink, an arrest and a gunshot!

Who will come out on top, Summer or Sienna?

Elsewhere, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) offers to help her boyfriend Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) with some work but he is dismissive and doesn’t think she’s up to the task.

When Warren storms off, Maxine is determined to prove a point and starts looking through lots of paperwork.

However she’s taken aback when she notices a strange account that seems to be making thousands of pounds under the name ‘Blue Bird’.

Is she about to rumble Fergus Collins’ (Robert Beck) very dodgy money-making enterprise that involves spying on young women?

Meanwhile, Trish Minniver (Denise Walsh) manages to get her dance school a slot on TV.

However, what should be a cause for celebration ends in tears when Leah Barnes (Ela- May Demircan) isn’t allowed to be part of it.

Frustrated by everyone telling her that she can’t dance, Leah lies to get out of the house and joins Kathleen-Angel on the live broadcast.

But the whole thing is soon one BIG disaster.

Plus, Becky Quentin (Katie McGlynn) who is always outspoken with her opinions, makes her friend Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) feel bad when she doesn’t agree with her decision on vaccinations.

Becky doesn't think vaccinations are safe for children and has sent Diane into a spin.

And just to make things worse in the Hutchinson household, Diane’s husband Tony (Nick Pickard) is scammed at a time when he's already struggling to make ends meet.

What has gone wrong with his business The Hutch and who has scammed him?

