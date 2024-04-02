Hollyoaks spoilers: Sienna Blake is STALKED by a MASKED GUNMAN!

Frightened Sienna is taken hostage by a masked gunman.

There's DANGER in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings) as Sienna Blake (Anna Passey), Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson), Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) and Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) are held hostage by a masked gunman.

As Wednesday's instalment begins, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) gets an unnerving feeling she's being watched.

Having sworn she caught a glimpse of a mystery figure spying on her through the window, the jumpy mum expresses her fears to sisters Liberty and Dilly and best mate Maxine.

Sienna then heads outside to check the coast is clear.

But when she comes back in she finds the other three women sat in terrified silence on the sofa.

Seconds later a masked gunman emerges from the shadows.

What does he want with them and will everyone escape with their lives?

Liberty and Maxine are caught up in the terrifying drama. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Sienna fights back against their attacker. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, with the police on his case, anxious Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) decides to flee the country.

Arlo has been scheming and harbouring secrets ever since he arrived in the village.

He's also hell bent on preventing mum Marie Fielding (Rita Simons) from tracking down his younger brother Arlo, who he knows is residing in Dublin.

The police are now investigating Arlo's disappearance and have some questions they want to ask Marie and Abe.

Will Cleo discover what Abe is hiding? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Alarm bells are ringing for Abe when DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) suggests they're getting closer to discovering Arlo's whereabouts.

Fearful of the truth coming out, Abe decides he needs to travel to Dublin to reach Arlo before the police and Marie find out what's really going on.

As he makes plans to flee the village, Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) finds herself on the receiving end of Abe's short temper when she's late in meeting him.

Abe announces his intentions to leave that night which leaves Cleo dumfounded about the urgency of it all.

Will she discover what Abe is hiding?

Lucas gets a bit of Dutch courage to tell Dillon how he feels. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Also, Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) makes a move on love interest Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass).

Fuelled by alcohol, Lucas finds the confidence to be honest about his feelings.

After complimenting Dillon on how good he looks, Lucas moves in for a kiss.

Will his advances be reciprocated or is Lucas headed for heartbreak?

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm