Hollyoaks spoilers: Sienna Blake meets again with a handsome stranger but things go BADLY wrong!

Sienna Blake has another meeting with her handsome stranger in Hollyoaks.

Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is excited about meeting up with the handsome stranger, Richard, she first encountered last week. However, things are about to get VERY tricky when she makes a shocking discovery in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

When Sienna makes plans to meet up with the mystery man, Richard, she is horrified to accidentally discover that he’s dating someone else.

Even worse it’s someone she knows who is a little too close to home!

Felix urges Warren to stay well away from Norma Crow in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, when Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) overhears Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) demanding more responsibilities from his criminal mother, Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) he decides enough is enough.

Felix strongly urges Warren to keep well away from Norma.

However Felix is stopped in his tracks when Warren opens up and makes a SHOCKING confession to him.

What has Warren revealed?

Norma Crow is cooking up more sinister plots in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Norma is going about her murky business as usual.

Tonight she enlists the help of a dodgy politician to do some digging for her.

However as the deadline looms over him, things take a tragic turn when Richard mysteriously collapses.

Plus, it’s the day of the charity duathlon and Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) and her rival Olivia Bradshaw (Emily Burnett) are getting ready to go head to head.

Nancy, who last week was experiencing problems with her vision is concerned when she gets a worrying update about her health.

Nancy has previously suffered with MS.

Will the medical update stop her from competing or will the headstrong teacher plough on regardless with the sporting challenge?

Jealous Olivia is getting ready to go head-to-head with her rival Nancy. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

When Olivia notices that Nancy has had an impressive surge in charity donations for the duathlon, she is fuming and willing to do whatever she can to come out on top.

However, it looks like Olivia’s underhand plans could be foiled when she’s caught out by her fiancé, Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer).

When Prince spots Olivia taking more money from their wedding fund he wants to know what is going on!

Later on, there is a shocking accident at the duathlon as one of the villagers decides to sabotage the race!

Who has been seriously hurt?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4