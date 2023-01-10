Hollyoaks spoilers: Social media sensation Rayne arrives in Chester!

There’s a new face in Hollyoaks when Rayne (Jemma Donovan) arrives in tonight’s episode on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) and his brother Hunter (Theo Graham) are thrown into a spin when they’re told there’s going to be a last-minute house inspection of Tom Cunningham’s (Ellis Hollins) house that they are renting.

Brothers Prince and Hunter McQueen need to find themselves a new housemate in Hollyoaks to help pay the rent. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

The two brothers who are hungover are in a frenzy trying to make the place spotless before the inspection.

They just about manage to pull off all the tidying and cleaning, however they soon offend their landlord Tom.

An annoyed Tom tells them they need to find their own new housemates by the end of the week or they most cover the extra rent themselves.

Later on, Hunter and Prince, have made a pact to stay well away from girls for the foreseeable future.

However that plan looks like it’s about to crumble very quickly when newcomer Rayne turns up in the village on a motorbike.

Rayne makes quite an impression Hunter and Prince in Hollyoaks! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Party-girl Rayne (played by former Neighbours actor Jemma who starred as Ramsay Street’s Harlow Robinson and is the daughter of Neighbours legend Jason Donovan) is an influencer and social media sensation who has got minor celebrity status.

Suddenly the boys think they might be making an exception to the ‘no-girls’ rule.

Zain hasn't been honest with his wife Misbah in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) is in for a very nasty surprise.

Plus Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) is feeling emotional as it’s her last day working at Dee Valley Hospital.

Misbah starts to realise that her husband Zain Randeri (Jonas Khan) is hiding something from her.

She finds a wad of cash stuffed into a cereal box and later discovers that the payment for her son Imran’s (Ijaz Rana) clinic, hasn’t been made!

Will Misbah confront Zain who promised that he would pay for the treatment that Imran was having at a specialist eating disorder clinic?

Warren is in a bad way when he starts coughing up blood in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, there are serious fears for Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) when he is rushed to hospital after coughing up blood.

Warren, who urgently needs a liver donor, has taken a severe turn for the worse.

His mother, Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) panics and quickly reveals to Warren that she has discovered she is a suitable donor after all.

Medics say that there is no time to waste and Warren needs to have the transplant surgery asap.

However, the revelation that she must go under the knife immediately causes Norma to have a change of heart and she does a very sudden disappearing act!

Will she reappear to save her son?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4