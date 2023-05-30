Hollyoaks spoilers: SPITEFUL! Rayne Royce shows her DARK side!

Rayne Royce shows everyone her spiteful side in Hollyoaks.

Influencer Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan) unleashes her nasty side in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Rayne, who has thousands of followers on social media, makes a premature post on her socials which leads to Nadira Vali (Ashling O’Shea) finding out some heartbreaking news!

Housemate Lacey Lloyd (Annabelle Davis) tries to stick up for Nadira and everyones makes amends.

However Rayne’s spiteful side quickly surfaces when she has some very cruel words to share!

Rayne's actions have consequences in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) is tasked with a difficult conversation with his daughter, Steph.

A grateful Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell), who is Steph's mum, thanks Tom for being so thoughtful and also thanks Tom’s wife Yazz (Haiesha Mistry) for being there and doing what was needed.

When Yazz admits she froze up and didn’t do much, Peri reassures her and tells her parenting isn’t as easy as Tom makes it look.

Yazz Cunningham, pictured with her husband Tom, has recently discovered she's going to be parent herself. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) wants to protect her family and plans to pay-off ex prisoner Terry who has been blackmailing her.

However when her son, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas), discovers her idea, he tells his mum he doesn’t need protecting and that if they give blackmailer Terry the money he’ll only come back for more.

Norma Crow and her son Warren Fox. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

After a day of reflecting, Warren wants to go and find Sharon Bailey (Jamelia) and set the record straight.

However, his domineering mum Norma puts him off saying he deserves better than Sharon and shouldn’t set his sights on someone like her who is so quick to judge.

Will Warren take Norma’s advice to heart?

And will he decide to give up any ideas of a future romance with Sharon?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4