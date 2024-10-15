Hollyoaks spoilers: Ste Hay is certain Rex is hiding a sinister secret about James!
Airs Tuesday 22 October on E4 at 7pm.
Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) has become convinced that his husband James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) is still alive and there has been foul play from Rex (Johnny Labey) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
At the garage Rex is packing up tools and a balaclava!
Unbeknownst to him, Ste is spying on him and searching for clues about James who allegedly died in the car bomb explosion set up by Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) to kill his bitter enemy Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas).
Since coming out of his coma and being discharged from hospital, Ste has been playing detective and as the clues mount, he is sure James is still living.
Will anyone take Ste’s conviction seriously and is he onto something?
Is Rex involved somehow?
Grace Black (Tamara Wall) has already busted Rex doing dodgy deals in the garage.
Tonight Rex argues that the extra money makes the risks worth it.
However Grace is worried that if Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wernham) gets wind of it he will go to social services about Freddie’s daughter, Lexi (Marnie Fletcher) and Freddie will lose Lexi again.
Elsewhere, Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) is in love and excited about the prospect of marrying Donny Clark (Louis Emerick).
She can’t wait to plan their wedding but is worried about the mounting expenses. Donny is adamant he wants her to have the perfect day no matter what the price.
Later on Donny clashes with Robbie over his daughter Vicky (Anya Lawrence).
Donny is upset that Robbie is dating Vicky and doesn’t trust him one little bit. However, it's clear that Robbie has got something on former copper, Donny.
At the Loft, Donny opens up to Robbie about his financial woes and suggests he stage a break-in and claim on the insurance!
Meanwhile over at The Dog, Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) is blanking her ex, Tony (Nick Pickard) after recent discoveries involving Tony and ‘another’ woman came to light.
Diane is secretly devastated about her divorce from Tony and feels her drinking was to blame for their split.
When Marie Fielding (Rita Simons), who has started seeing Tony, spots him and Diane talking together it gives her pause for thought.
Is Marie going to put the brakes on her new relationship with Tone?
Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.
