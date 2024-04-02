Hollyoaks spoilers: Ste Hay is in GRAVE DANGER!

There's fresh danger for Ste Hay in Tuesday's episode.

Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) fears for his life as Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) discovers the truth in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday's episode, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) came to the rescue by secretly recording Warren confessing to pushing Ste off the carpark roof.

But while Ste is grateful for his best friend's support, he's conscious not to provoke the gangster any further.

Ste instructs Sienna to dispose of the confession, which is on her daughter Sophie's tablet, but she wants him to go to the police and report Warren for attempted murder.

What will unhinged Warren do next? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later on Ste and husband James bump into Sophie and Warren in the village.

Warren apologises for his recent behaviour, but panic sets in for Ste and James when Sophie tells her dad there's a video on her tablet of Sienna in his flat.

Needing to destroy the evidence before Warren finds it, Ste sneaks into his enemy's flat and tries to locate the device.

But his mission goes horribly wrong when he's caught red-handed.

Will Warren exact a deadly revenge?

Joel wants to know what Abe is hiding from him. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham) confronts Marie Fielding (Rita Simons) over the missing money from the garage.

Marie is adamant she didn't take it, and angry Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) warns the mechanic against accusing his mum.

Tyler points the finger of blame in Murphy's direction and reveals the dangerous thug was hanging around the garage the previous day.

Could he be the thief?

Later, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) is intrigued to overhear Abe leaving a voicemail for someone. It sounds like he's in touch with Arlo's kidnapper, but of course Abe knows more about their brother's situation than he's actually letting on.

Joel confronts Abe, but he manages to twist the narrative by claiming he's just trying to find out the truth so Marie doesn't get hurt any further.

Vicky Grant has a birthday to remember. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, it's Vicky Grant's (Anya Lawrence) 18th birthday, but the teenager is left disappointed when the big surprise from her foster dad Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) doesn't materialise.

Vicky was told by foster sister Miley Carson (Avy Berry) that Scott was planning something very special to mark her coming of age.

As everyone gathers at The Dog for Vicky's party, her spirits are lifted when half-brother Andre Clark (David Joshua-Anthony) arranges for a sax player to entertain the guests.

During her birthday speech, Vicky admits to Scott what Miley told her. He explains the situation and Vicky softens, calling Scott her dad.

But everyone is shocked when a new face crashes the party and drops a huge bombshell.

A surprise guest crashes Vicky's party... (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Also, Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) calls in help from best friend Dillon after catching troubled Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) stealing alcohol from The Dog.

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm