Hollyoaks spoilers: Suzanne Ashworth makes a DRAMATIC RETURN!

Former resident Suzanne Ashworth (Suzanne Hall) makes a long-awaited comeback to the village in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

The mood is high in the Osborne camp as Darren (Ashley Taylor Dawson) continues bonding with his teenage children, Jack Jr (Ryan Mulvey) and Frankie (Isabel Smith).

The family arrive back home after spending a fun evening together, but Darren gets an unexpected surprise when Suzanne rocks up on his doorstep...

Hannah wants JJ and Frankie to stay with Darren, not her mum. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

It's far from a happy reunion, as angry Suzanne demands to know where her kids are.

Darren had an affair with Suzanne while he was married to her daughter Hannah Ashworth (Emma Rigby). Suzanne subsequently gave birth to JJ and Frankie, before fleeing to Spain.

Hannah begs her mum to let the twins stay with Darren, but will she listen?

Is Darren about to lose JJ and Frankie all over again?

Suzanne wants to take JJ and Frankie back with her. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere at the McQueens, Myra (Nicole Barber-Lane) has a big confession to make.

Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) was shocked to discover a huge bag of cash hidden in a cupboard and is on a mission to find out who it belongs to.

It's not long before Myra 'fesses up that money belongs to her and reveals her reasons for concealing it.

Myra owns up to Goldie about the stash of money she found. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Afterwards, the police come calling the house wanting to talk to the family about the fatal car crash that occurred the previous week.

And Carter Shepherd (David Ames) isn't far behind as the headmaster arrives full of apologies for secret lover John Paul McQueen (James Sutton).

Having already given Carter so many chances to redeem himself, will JP agree to give him one more?

Vengeful Prince pays Romeo a visit in prison. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, tensions rise as Prince McQueen (Malique Dwyer-Thompson) comes face to face with Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner).

Prince is out for revenge on Romeo after he allowed him to be sent to jail for killing influencer Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan), knowing full well he was responsible for her death.

With Romeo's trial set for the next day, Prince tells him he has no choice but to plead guilty to murder.

Back in the village, anxious Peri Lomax (Ruby O'Donnell) and James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) prepare for Romeo's day in court.

The pair are hopeful the jury will concede he acted in self-defence after being subjected to a sustained campaign of abuse by Rayne.

But will Romeo bow to pressure from Prince and change his plea?

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm