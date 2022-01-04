‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: TERROR! Cher Winters to die in blast?

Cher Winters (Bethannie Hare) and other Hollyoaks favourites are at risk of dying as a shattering explosion rips through the village in tonight’s special hour-long episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Cher's father Sylver (left) and her step-mum Mercedes (left) are also caught up in the explosion. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

The village is plunged into turmoil as a terrible explosion threatens the lives of many residents during the special Dee Valley fundraising event that Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) has pulled together.

A huge explosion rips through Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Just as Marnie announces the fundraiser is officially open, a huge explosion rips through the Salon De Thé where the event is being held.

Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan), Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin), Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) and his sister Celeste (Andrea Ali), Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe), Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) and her girlfriend Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw), Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna) and Cher are all at the event.

Celeste and Toby are showered in rubble. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Amongst the chaos, Toby suddenly has a big announcement to make and it seems that his close bond with his triplet sister Celeste is stronger than ever.

What is Toby’s sudden revelation and are he and Celeste finally about to get their comeuppance for the murder of Lisa Loveday (Rache Adedeji) that they’ve managed to cover up for so long?

Is Peri Lomax trapped inside the blast? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, as Peri finds herself in a life-threatening situation, she suddenly realises what she truly wants from life as everything that she holds dear comes sharply into focus.

Will her love for Juliet shine through? Or is it too late?

Will Peri survive the blast?

The McQueens are plunged into turmoil as they realise one family member is still inside the burning building. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, the McQueens show just how much they stick together in adversity when Mercedes has to scramble to try and save Cher.

Can she rescue the step-daughter who has caused her so much heartache, or is Cher going to lose her life in the explosion?

When the McQueens realise that one of their own is still in the building one of them undertakes a heroic act.

However a shocking lie also has deadly repercussions.

A trapped Hollyoaks villager reaches for help. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Ethan (Matthew James-Bailey) catches up with his girlfriend Maya (Ky Discala).

But the relationship between the star-crossed lovers ends in a bang!

Plus there is a glimpse of romance as Marnie and Jack find themselves both trapped together in the rubble. What will unfold as the two of them remain isolated in a confined space?

Who will escape the explosion unscathed, and who will be left fighting for their life?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm