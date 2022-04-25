Hollyoaks spoilers: The ‘Undertaker’ makes DEADLY threat to Ste and Sienna!
Airs Monday 2 May 2022 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
The Undertaker shows her deadly colours in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
The ruthless gangster boss played by Glynis Barber has been pulling Ethan William’s (Matthew James-Bailey) strings and was recently seen arriving in Hollyoaks driving a hearse.
She then wasted no time in squaring up to Ethan and demanding to know who had been stealing her money.
Ethan, who accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend Maya Harkwell (Ky Discala) during a heated scuffle, has been left terrified ever since and has been preparing to flee Hollyoaks.
Tonight he prepares for an emotional goodbye and writes a letter to his brother Dave (Dominic Power) telling him he can’t escape what's coming.
But as Ethan meets up with Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) and Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson), who were blackmailed into helping Ethan dispose of Maya’s body, he’s in for a terrible shock.
Ethan’s worst fears come true when he and his employees Ethan and Sienna, come face to face with the dreaded Undertaker.
During a tense showdown, The Undertaker gives the three of them a DEADLY ultimatum.
What has she threatened them with?
Meanwhile, things turn bitter between Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malilk) and his ex girlfriend, Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) when Verity gets the wrong idea about Shaq and Nadira (Ashling O’Shea).
Plus, Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) is stressing out when things get off to a very rocky start when he meets his new foster child, Vicky.
Oh dear. What's gone wrong and what upset is Scott having to contend with?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm
