‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: The walls close in on killer Toby Faroe

Is Toby Faroe about to be arrested for the murder of Lisa Loveday?

The walls are closing in on killer Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Tonight Toby, who murdered his cousin Lisa Loveday (Rachel Adedeji) in a case of mistaken identity, is out of his mind with worry now that a body has been found in the woods.

Even though his father, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) is confident about the lies he’s told and the coverup he’s initiated to protect Toby, things soon take a terrible turn.

Felix and Toby are unable to keep up their calm act when the identity of the body is confirmed to be Lisa!

Celeste Faroe comes up with a plan to protect her brother Toby and father, Felix (left). (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

A panicked Toby makes a drastic decision. However, his cool-headed sibling, Celeste (Andrea Ali) comes up with a masterplan to get them all out of the escalating horror. What is Celeste plotting?

Elsewhere, Nate Denby (Chris Charles) opens up to Grace Black (Tamara Wall) about why Lisa’s case is so close to his heart.

Undercover cop, Nate, even admits to Grace that his real name is Saul and not Nate.

It's time for Nate Denby to come clean to Grace Black. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on, Martine Deveraux receives the devastating news that the body is her niece, Lisa’s.

How can her family keep their terrible lies covered up?

The body is indentified as Lisa Loveday. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, the team who are on a mission to clear Warren Fox’s (Jamie Lomas) name, meet up with one of Fergus Collins’ (Robert Beck) former employees, Katja.

They are desperately hoping the Katja will help them prove that Fergus was responsible for Timmy Simmons’ (Sam Tutty) murder and that Warren is innocent.

Will Katja be on board to assist them?

Warren Fox is unravelling behind bars in 'Hollyoaks'. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Warren, who is fast unravelling since being locked up, talks to psychiatrist Honour (played by Fortitude star Vera Chok).

She’s confident that Warren wants psychiatric help, even if he continues to insist he doesn’t.

Can she reach out to him?

Ste was pleased to have secured a big hotel contract so is gutted when it's terminated. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, cleaning company boss, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) is given a devastating blow when the hotel he had a lucrative deal with, terminates his cleaning contract.

With a huge hit to his income, Ste announces that Christmas is cancelled!

Hollyoaks airs Monday-Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm