‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: THREAT! Ste Hay sees Ethan's sinister side!

Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) sees just how ruthless Ethan (Matthew James-Bailey) is in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on, Ste is forced to do some quick thinking. The van for his cleaning business was stolen by Ethan and contains incriminating evidence from the night of the fatal blast.

Tonight Ste is confronted by Ethan as he prepares to get rid of the van.

Ste tries to stand up to his tormentor Ethan, but Ethan soon makes a revelation about just how sinister he really is!

Ethan is about to make Ste Hay's life very difficult indeed. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Elsewhere, Yazz Maalik (Haiesha Mistry) is up to her old tricks.

She films a prank on her husband Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins).

However, any laughs she was hoping to have are short-lived when Grace Black (Tamara Wall) shows Tom just how far Yazz’s video could really go.

Misbah Maalik (pictured) turns to lawyer Verity for help. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) makes her case with lawyer Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara).

What will Misbah’s next move be?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm