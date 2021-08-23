‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Toby Faroe discovers Cleo’s betrayal

Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) is reeling when he learns that his girlfriend Cleo McQueen has betrayed him in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on, Cleo continues to grow close to her ex-fiancé, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) who she recently shared a kiss with in the heat of the moment.

Joel is clearly still in love with Cleo. He makes his feelings obvious and tries to make her question the stability of her relationship with Toby.

Cleo stands firm and to make a point of how committed she is to Toby, she tells Joel that she’s not going to have any secrets from Toby and will own up about their recent kiss.

However she changes her mind about coming clean at the last minute.

Later on, Joel assumes Cleo has told Toby about their kiss and so when he runs into Toby, he apologises.

However Toby has no idea and is furious to discover the truth about the kiss.

Meanwhile there’s concern for Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) when he doesn’t return home.

His fiancée, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) and sister, Zara (Kelly Condron) are shocked to discover what’s happened.

To make matters worse Luke and Zara’s Aunty Lydia (Cathy Shipton) who is a new arrival to the village, says that Luke is exhibiting the same kind of behaviour that her husband, who also had Pick’s disease, did six months before he died.

Elsewhere, a frantic Tony has to come clean to his business partner, Darren Osbourne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) about The Hutch’s dire financial troubles.

Plus, Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) avoids calls from his girlfriend, Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) because she’s mad at him for not wanting to take their relationship to the next level and get serious.

When the couple bump into each other, Theresa gives Shaq an ultimatum: either they become exclusive or she wants Shaq to stay well away from her.

Back home, Shaq, who has a huge crush on his Sami's fiancée, Verity Hutchinson, (Eva O’Hara) confides in Verity about his problems with Theresa and in the process, admits that he lied about not being in love with her.

Elsewhere, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is caught in a tricky web of lies when she doesn’t want to face her new reality.

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm