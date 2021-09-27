‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Toby Faroe goes missing

The Deveraux family is worried when Toby Faroe goes missing.

There’s panic when Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) goes missing in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) tries to convince Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) to let go of his resentment towards Sienna Blake (Anna Passey).

Damon blames Sienna for his best mate, Brody Hudson’s (Adam Woodward) death.

Sienna resorts to old habits and seeks out her ex, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) to take her pain away.

Afterwards, Sienna tells Warren that she’s considering visiting Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements) in prison.

Warren desperately tries to convince her that that is a terrible idea.

Warren Fox (above) tells Sienna she should stay well away from Summer Ranger. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Nana McQueen (Diane Langton) gets all dressed up for her date that Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) has arranged for her with Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna).

How will it go?

Elsewhere, when the Deveraux family realises that loose-cannon Toby is missing, they begin to panic.

Later on Toby’s mum, Martine (Kelle Bryan) admits to her partner Felix (Richard Blackwood) that she’s worried his feelings for her might change following her mastectomy.

Felix assures her that she is so wrong and that that will never happen.

Zara Morgan tackles stall-holder Nate Denby about his fast-fashion. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron) is trying to help Ripley Lennox (Ki Griffin) save their clothing business.

Ripley’s sales have fallen thanks to their rival Nate Denby (Chris Charles).

Zara starts chanting through a megaphone about the lack of sustainability in Nate’s clothes.

Grace Black pictured with Nate Denby and Zara Morgan. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on Zara bumps into Grace Black (Tamara Wall) wearing the dress that she thought she’d persuaded her against.

Zara is now on a mission to prove Nate wrong once and for all.

Can she get through to him and make him see the error of his ways?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm