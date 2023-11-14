Hollyoaks spoilers: Tom and Yazz Cunningham's marriage is in CRISIS!

The cracks in Tom and Yazz's marriage are getting deeper by the day!

Tom (Ellis Hollins) and Yazz Cunningham's (Haiesha Mistry) marriage continues to crumble in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings) as the pair find themselves on different pages.

It hasn't escaped Misbah Maalik's (Harvey Virdi) notice that Yazz is doing whatever she can to avoid being in the same room as her husband.

Concerned, Misbah tells her daughter that Tom was planning to surprise her with a trip to London, which makes Yazz feel guilty for giving him the cold shoulder.

Confronting her man, Yazz asks Tom to tell her how he's really feeling about her diagnosis of premature menopause.

But will she be shocked by his response?

Misbah tries to support Yazz through her struggles. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Desperate to get his marriage back on track, Tom opens up to Yazz and admits he fears they'll never be intimate again.

Yazz assures him she doesn't want that to be the case, but when she discovers the London trip is off, she once again starts being distant with Tom.

Later, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) and Beau Ramsey (Jon-Paul Bell) see a down in the dumps Tom and decide to lift his spirits by taking him out with them for a booze up.

But will they end up causing more harm than good?

Joel gets the 'daddy' of all shocks! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere in the village, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) gets a shock when he discovers a pregnancy test stashed in Leela Lomax's (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) bag.

Having clocked that his girlfriend has been experiencing a recent spout of sickness, Joel is convinced she's expecting, decides to wait for Leela to tell him what's going on.

Later, during Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) and Felix Westwood's (Richard Blackwood) engagement party, Leela asks for a beer, leading Joel to admit what he found.

Excited at the prospect of becoming a dad, the former priest asks Leela if she'll take the test.

What will it reveal?

Mercedes is terrified Warren will expose their naughty secret. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Mercedes is on cloud nine after getting engaged to Felix. But trouble is looming when her former lover Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) starts acting all jealous.

Terrified he's going to spill the beans about their illicit affair, Mercy begs with Warren to stay quiet and just be happy for her - pointing out Felix could spiral into the depths of despair again if the truth was to come out.

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm.