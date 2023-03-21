Hollyoaks spoilers: Tony Hutchinson panics as Diane goes MISSING!
Airs Monday 27 March 2023 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) flies into a panic in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Tony is currently feeling super-protective of his wife, Diane (Alex Fletcher) following the recent trauma she was subjected to at the hands of his twisted brother, Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty).
Eric is now in prison for the crossbow attack at The Dog, which left Diane badly injured. He’s awaiting sentencing but that doesn’t seem to make Tony feel any better.
Tonight Diane is heading off to the Women’s conference that Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) has asked if she would speak at.
Tony can’t help worrying it’s all too much for Diane and his concern is only heightened when he gets some alarming news!
His son, Beau Ramsey (Jon-Paul Bell), reveals that their car has been broken into.
When Tony investigates there are strange circumstances surrounding the break-in which leave him and Beau wondering if it was just mindless criminals, or is something much more sinister at play?
Later on, Tony goes into a blind panic when he can’t find Diane! What's happened to her?
Later that night, CCTV footage shows a hooded intruder inside The Dog moving furniture and vandalising the pub.
Who is out to cause trouble and scare Tony out of his mind?
Meanwhile, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) is having to cover up the fact that she failed to update the insurance for The Grand Bazaar.
Following the terrible car crash involving Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) and his mother, Norma Crow (Glynis Barber), there are urgent repairs needed to the building.
Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) can’t understand why things aren't moving and under increasing pressure, Cindy is forced to confess it’s because they’re not insured!
How will Tom react?
Plus, over at the Osbornes', Brooke Hathaway (Tylan Grant) tries to take care of the house and kids, however, Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) and Oscar are quick to take advantage.
Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best) comes to the rescue when Brooke, who is autistic, experiences a sensory overload when a fire alarm is accidentally set off.
Meanwhile, there’s a stinky situation when the twenty-something house has an unpleasant smell issue.
It’s not long before a mouldy bit of pizza is discovered and fingers are pointed. Who is to blame?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.