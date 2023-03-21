Hollyoaks spoilers: Tony Hutchinson panics as Diane goes MISSING!

Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) flies into a panic in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Tony is currently feeling super-protective of his wife, Diane (Alex Fletcher) following the recent trauma she was subjected to at the hands of his twisted brother, Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty).

Eric is now in prison for the crossbow attack at The Dog, which left Diane badly injured. He’s awaiting sentencing but that doesn’t seem to make Tony feel any better.

Tonight Diane is heading off to the Women’s conference that Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) has asked if she would speak at.

Diane listens to Tony's fears in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Tony can’t help worrying it’s all too much for Diane and his concern is only heightened when he gets some alarming news!

His son, Beau Ramsey (Jon-Paul Bell), reveals that their car has been broken into.

When Tony investigates there are strange circumstances surrounding the break-in which leave him and Beau wondering if it was just mindless criminals, or is something much more sinister at play?

Later on, Tony goes into a blind panic when he can’t find Diane! What's happened to her?

Warren Fox and his mother Norma, caused terrible damage following a frightening car crash. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later that night, CCTV footage shows a hooded intruder inside The Dog moving furniture and vandalising the pub.

Who is out to cause trouble and scare Tony out of his mind?

Meanwhile, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) is having to cover up the fact that she failed to update the insurance for The Grand Bazaar.

Following the terrible car crash involving Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) and his mother, Norma Crow (Glynis Barber), there are urgent repairs needed to the building.

Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) can’t understand why things aren't moving and under increasing pressure, Cindy is forced to confess it’s because they’re not insured!

How will Tom react?

Lizzie Chen-Williams comes to Brooke's aid in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, over at the Osbornes', Brooke Hathaway (Tylan Grant) tries to take care of the house and kids, however, Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) and Oscar are quick to take advantage.

Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best) comes to the rescue when Brooke, who is autistic, experiences a sensory overload when a fire alarm is accidentally set off.

Meanwhile, there’s a stinky situation when the twenty-something house has an unpleasant smell issue.

It’s not long before a mouldy bit of pizza is discovered and fingers are pointed. Who is to blame?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4