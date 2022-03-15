Hollyoaks spoilers: Tragedy for Olivia Bradshaw following horror crash?

There are terrible repercussions following the horrific minibus smash in tonight’s Hollyoaks, on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode the vehicle being driven by Deputy Head John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) went spinning off the road when alcoholic John Paul fell asleep at the wheel.

Deputy Head John Paul was responsible for the minibus smash. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

John Paul was in charge of transporting a group of pupils on their camping trip. Tonight, as he regains consciousness, he’s faced with the terrible fallout of what he’s done.

As the van lies upside-down, his colleague, teacher Olivia Bradshaw (Emily Burnett) takes charge and rounds up the shell-shocked pupils.

However, there’s panic when Mason Chen-Williams (Frank Kauer) realises that his fellow pupil Freya is still inside the van and is trapped under all the camping luggage.

Pupils Leah, Charlie and Ella were all inside the minibus when it crashed. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Paramedics are called and soon arrive on the scene but there’s fresh worry when teacher Olivia is now nowhere to be found.

John Paul desperately searches for Olivia but as he goes on the hunt he makes a very unsettling discovery.

What has happened to her?

Mason Chen-Williams tells John Paul that his classmate Freya is still trapped inside the van. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

The pupils are rushed to hospital, but John Paul is beside himself when he comes face-to-face with Freya’s mum and Nate Denby’s (Chris Charles) ex-partner, Lexi (Natalie Anderson).

Detective Lexi is not the only one he has to answer to.

Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) who is engaged to teacher Olivia demands to know what’s happened and what is going on?

Will John-Paul be able to come clean about everything that he’s been dealing with?

Misbah has some advice for her son Shaq. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) convinces her son Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) to go to the singles event that Zain (Jonas Khan) had invited him to.

Shaq who is desperate to find love, decides to give it a go.

However his chat-up lines get him into trouble when he makes a very embarrassing mistake.

Later, his ex, Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) spots Shaq together with the matchmaker and immediately gets the wrong impression.

Is this the final nail in the coffin for the doomed on/off relationship between Verity and Shaq?

Zara is suddenly super keen to go to the football match. But why? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) and her fiancé, Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) are about to leave for a football match.

However, a surprise message suddenly makes Luke’s sister, Zara (Kelly Condron) want to go to the match.

Zara convinces Cindy to stay at home so she can take her place.

However, there is a worrying turn of events when Luke’s son, Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clarke) rushes home to say that Luke and Zara didn’t show.

What has happened to them and what exactly is Zara up to?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm