Hollyoaks spoilers: TRAP! Grace Black puts a BIG plan into action!

Grace Black (Tamara Wall) is on a mission to get information and cash from estate agent Francis in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings). But will her casino plan work?

Things seem to be going well and Francis has been lured into the trap.

Is he going to be completely rinsed of all his money by plotting duo Grace and her accomplice, Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron)?

Zara Morgan turns on the charm with Francis in the casino. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

There is alarm when an unfriendly familiar face, bank manager Alex, turns up at the casino. However Grace seems to have everything under control and it looks as if she’s going to get an unwitting Francis exactly where she needs him!

Francis gets stuck into a night of gambling in Grace's casino. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) is really struggling without having her kids, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) and Romeo (Owen Warner) around to talk to.

She’s tried to chat to Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) and his other half, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan), however the two of them are so preoccupied with work and their wedding plans that tonight, Donna-Marie, is left feeling more alone and isolated than ever.

Is anyone going to hear her cry for help when she reaches a new low?

Later on, and feeling she is at breaking point, Donna-Marie leaves an emotional voicemail for Juliet.

What will her daughter make of it and will she even listen to it?

Donna-Marie is unravelling with all the emotional turmoil she's going through right now. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) is feeling as though he’s under constant surveillance from his mum, Zainab (Harvey Virdi).

Imran, who has suffered with an eating disorder, is feeling suffocated by Zainab’s over-protective worrying and the watchful eye of her husband, Zain Randeri (Jonas Khan).

Tonight when he gets a text from his brother, Sami (Rishi Nair) it makes matters even worse.

His mate, Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins), suggests that they spend some time together and hang out so that Imran can take his mind off things.

Imran Maalik is feeing increasingly suffocated by his mum Misbah's constant worrying. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, lawyer James is still being blackmailed by prisoner, Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty).

Eric has demanded that James get Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) to come and visit him in prison.

Eric’s patience is growing thin and the need to get his appeal heard is becoming increasingly urgent.

Prisoner Eric has demanded that Maxine Minniver comes in to visit him. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Taking matters into his own hands, he sends a visiting order to Maxine.

Now James is left with the task of getting her to actually go.

Either he succeeds or he runs the risk of ending up behind bars himself.

Can a rattled James pull things out of the bag to save his own skin?

