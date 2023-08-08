Hollyoaks spoilers: TRUTH TIME! Joel Dexter’s secret is discovered!

Joel Dexter's secret comes to light in Hollyoaks.

The secret that Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) has been keeping is finally revealed to his friends and family in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on, Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) who has recently begun dating Joel, is confused when Joel’s behaviour seems a bit erratic and out of sorts.

Joel is angry to discover that Leela has been attempting to look after addict, Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy Jo-Hudson).

However Leela remains undeterred about her decision.

Later on, nurse Peri (Ruby O’Donnell) who is Leela’s daughter, catches Joel checking his blood sugar levels and the penny finally drops that Joel has been diagnosed with diabetes but hasn’t yet told any of his friends or family.

Peri tries to encourage Joel to tell Leela the truth

Peri Lomax pictured with Donna Marie Quinn. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile Peri thinks she’s finally getting through to Donna-Marie and begins to feel confident that Donna-Marie isn’t going to relapse again.

However that clearly isn’t the case!

When Peri has her back turned, Donna-Marie swipes her phone in order to call her drug dealer!

Donna-Marie’s son, Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) tells Peri there is no way he can look after his mum again after all the torment and trouble she has put him through in the past.

However it looks like Romeo has got more trouble coming when his girlfriend, Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan), seems to be up to her devious ways again!

Scheming Rayne has been whipping up more trouble in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Lord Rafe (Chris Gordon) resorts to extreme measures when he fears the worst about his wayward younger sister, Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith).

Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) who has recently grown closer to Dilly, starts to worry about the way Dilly is being treated and he and his girlfriend, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) are soon locking horns over recent events!

Dilly and Ethan have grown close recently. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) had an intriguing encounter with a new stranger in yesterday’s episode and today she decides to invite her new friend back to hers.

The mystery man in question turns out to be Carter Shepherd (played by Holby City star David Ames) who is the estranged father of Freya Calder (Ellie Henry).

Goldie is keen to get to know Carter a whole lot better!

Goldie was intrigued when she got chatting to handsome newcomer, Carter Shepherd. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) has a job for the pupils of Hollyoaks High who are taking part in the Earl of Dee Awards.

He tells the students they can help work at The Dog at its grand reopening scheduled for the following day.

But pupil Shing-Lin Leong (Izzie Yip) thinks there might be a phone thief on the loose when her mobile mysteriously goes missing.

Who has stolen it?

Is John Paul really ready to be back on the dating scene? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

And John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) tells his friend Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) that he wants to go to the gay night that is being held at The Loft.

But is John Paul, who was recently physically assaulted and left deeply traumatised, really ready for a big night out?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4