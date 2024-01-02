Hollyoaks spoilers: Twisted Carter Shepherd targets Lucas Hay!

Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) could be headed for danger as Carter Shepherd (David Ames) sets his sights on the troubled teen in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

The closeted headteacher made John Paul McQueen's (James Sutton) life a misery by trying to practise gay conversion therapy on him. Is he about to do the same to Lucas?

The schoolboy is in a vulnerable state after a difficult past few months and is also struggling with his sexuality after developing romantic feelings for best mate Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass).

Lucas confided his woes in Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi), who then went to Carter and asked if he'd look out for his student.

The sinister Shepherd was only too happy to help, but does he have another agenda?

Is Lucas going to fall victim to Carter's twisted manipulation? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Carter calls Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) into the school to inform him he'll be keeping a close eye on Lucas going forward.

The concerned dad admits he's struggling with Lucas's behaviour and blames himself for the way his son is.

Carter immediately offers his services in mentoring Lucas, but events are about to take a shock turn...

What sinister plans does Carter have in store for Lucas? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Nadira Valli (Ashling O'Shea) fears history is repeating itself when Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best) reveals she thinks Lacey Lloyd (Annabelle Davis) has left the village without saying goodbye.

Later on, Peri Lomax (Ruby O'Donnell) pays a visit to late girlfriend Juliet's grave and finds Nadira there.

The former love rivals bond over their lost loves, and after hearing Nadira open up about her feelings for Lacey, Peri urges her to follow her heart.

Peri urges Nadira to follow her heart with Lacey. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, it's full steam ahead for Sienna Blake's (Anna Passey) wedding to Rafe Harcourt (Chris Gordon).

The bride-to-be is madly in love with her Lord, and still oblivious to the fact he's actually married to Dilly (Emma Johnsey-Smith) and the pair have been busy plotting her downfall.

Later, Dilly unveils her elegant plans for Sienna's hen do, but Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) reckons it needs sexing up and throws a few tacky props into the mix.

After telling Ste how much she adores Rafe, Sienna declares she's got something urgent to do, and leaves him and Dilly to carry on planning her hen together.

What could possibly go wrong?

Sienna can't wait to marry the man of her dreams. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Also, despite Warren Fox's (Jamie Lomas) best efforts to keep Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) and Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) apart, Nana (Diane Langton) is still rooting for the estranged couple.

The McQueen matriarch was horrified to discover Mercedes had been sleeping with Warren behind Felix's back, but agreed to keep their sordid secret.

Nana is convinced Mercedes' future lies with Felix, and she pleads with him not to give up on her granddaughter.

Will the pair heed Nana's words and give things another go?

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm