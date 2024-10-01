Hollyoaks spoilers: Vicky Grant and Sienna Blake in FIERCE FIGHT!
Airs Tuesday 8 October on E4 at 7pm.
Tensions have exploded between Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) and Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) following the wedding day from hell and in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) things get even worse.
In yesterday’s episode of Hollyoaks, Vicky caused all sorts of mayhem at Sienna’s wedding to Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey).
Tonight the fallout from the Big Day continues among the wedding guests and Sienna and Vicky go head to head in a bitter showdown.
Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) is worried about the revelations that her good friend Vicky has made and suggests to her that she should talk to a counsellor.
She also makes Vicky promise not to keep any big secrets from her again.
Meanwhile, Sienna is acting very oddly.
Later on Maxine finds a Christmas video from last year of Ethan filming Sienna while she does some Christmas crafting. A flashback shows viewers a vital part of the missing year that reveals A LOT about the couple's relationship.
Will Maxine feel forced to show it to others?
What exactly has been going on between Sienna and Ethan in the run up to their wedding day and what have they been keeping under wraps?
Later on Vicky tries to patch things up with her boyfriend, Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wernham) however, after all the hurt and betrayal she has caused, Robbie doesn’t want to know.
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Wednesday on E4 at 7pm
Watch the episode earlier that day on Channel 4 streaming
