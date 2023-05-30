Hollyoaks spoilers: Warren Fox arranges a date! Who is the lucky lady?

Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) is all smiles when he manages to arrange a date in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Warren has set his sights on newcomer and doctor, Sharon Bailey (Jamelia).

Tonight he’s determined to make Sharon realise that he’s more than just a ‘bad boy’ with a dodgy reputation!

He deliberately leaves a picture that his young daughter, Sophie, has drawn for him and positions it in the back of Sharon’s car which she brought into his garage to have fixed.

Warren wants to show Sharon his ‘loving daddy’ side.

Sharon, who is the mum of Zoe, recently arrived in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Channel 4)

However, Sharon sees through his little plan, knowing that it was just a ploy so he could see her again.

When she turns up, Warren excels at feeding her some cheesy chat-up lines which make Sharon laugh.

She agrees to go on a date with him but is something about to scupper Warren’s plans?

Juliet Nightingale's pain is getting worse in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) is suffering increasing pain as her cancer symptoms worsen.

Her brother Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) and Juliet’s girlfriend, Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) arrive with a wheelchair for her, however, stubborn Juliet refuses to sit in it.

Juliet’s mum, Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) tries to find any keepsakes her daughter has from her childhood, but while she’s looking she stumbles across some empty vials of morphine.

When Juliet walks in and sees her former drug-addict mum holding the empty vials she immediately fears the worst and thinks Donna-Marie has used them herself.

Romeo Nightingale wants to do whatever he can to help his little sister, Juliet. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, over at the shared house, none of Juliet’s friends are unable to focus on anything other than her.

When Romeo returns home and tells his friends Juliet didn’t want the wheelchair he got her from the hospital, Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) puts his foot in it.

Prince wants to make amends and comes up with a plan to ‘pimp up’ the wheelchair to make it more appealing for Juliet.

Prince admits all he wanted to do was try and keep things light but instead he feels he’s only making things worse.

Prince (above) feels like he has made things worse for everyone. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) receives a surprise visit from ex prisoner Terry Smart.

However after noticing Terry out and about, former policeman Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna) who helped get Terry sent down, had suspicions that the former con is up to no good.

Jack squares up to Terry and tells him to get his hands off Norma, but things quickly take a turn for the worse!

An angry Terry later gives Norma just 24hours to give him the money he's demanded, otherwise he’ll go to the police about her involvement in the crime which got him banged up.

What will a rattled Norma do?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4