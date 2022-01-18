‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Warren Fox collapses!

There’s panic when Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) has a seizure and collapses in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on Warren has been feeling the heat as tensions mount with Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey).

Warren starts to feel very unwell and suddenly collapses. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

When Ethan continues to build connections that are too close to home for Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) and Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson), Warren is furious.

He attempts to get hold of his ex, Sienna, and later he manages to confront her.

Warren tells Sienna about the assumptions he’s made and has a big confession for Sienna.

However, later on and in a shocking turn of events he suddenly has a seizure and collapses to the ground.

Cindy Cunningham has had enough of Becky. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, more animosity is brewing between Becky Quentin (Katie McGlynn) and Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring).

When Becky offers Cindy advice on some alternative natural remedies for Luke Morgan’s (Gary Lucy) dementia, Cindy is seething.

Later on the two women start to build bridges, until Becky makes a horrific statement that leaves Cindy reeling!

Lizzie Chen-Williams comes to a decision about Sid. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) has a moral dilemma and is forced to make a choice. But will he regret it?

Plus, Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best) comes to a firm decision when Sid Sumner (Billy Price) makes a major faux pas.

Maxine Minniver turns to Scott for emotional support. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Elsewhere, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) leans on her new roommate Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) when her father, Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) continues to confuse her with his erratic behaviour.

Can a sympathetic Scott make Maxine feel better?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm