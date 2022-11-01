Hollyoaks spoilers: Warren Fox gets some devastating news!

Warren Fox gets some upsetting news in Hollyoaks.

Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) is rocked when he gets some terrible news in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Warren is in for a big shock when his mother Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) reveals that she has received death threats which will put Warren’s liver donation at risk.

Armed with the bombshell news, Warren decides to enlist one of Hollyoaks’ resident criminal experts to find out who is behind the threats.

Who has he got on board? and will they work out who wants to see the back of him and his mother... permanently.

Norma has received death threats from a mystery person in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, in the wake of recent shock revelations regarding Sylver’s (David Tag), the McQueens are struggling with the obvious divide between them.

The family had a vote to decide whether Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) and her son Bobby (Jayden Fox) should be allowed to stay on at the house.

However there is a clear split of opinion.

As they struggle to adjust or agree, will things ever go back to normal?

It doesn’t look likely when one family member makes a dramatic decision.

Mercedes finds herself rejected by one family member in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) bumps into Mercedes when she is visiting her late husband, Sylver’s grave.

Felix and Mercedes find themselves bonding when they both admit they would defend their children no matter what happened.

After finding common ground with Felix, Mercedes opens up and reveals the shocking truth about what is going on at home.

A supportive Felix tells her that he’ll always be there for her.

Felix confides in Mercedes after they discover they share the same views regarding their children. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, after a recent embarrassing situation, newcomer Beau (Jon-Paul Bell) sets the record straight between himself and James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan).

Beau invites lawyer James out for an unconventional therapy day of relaxation.

Later on when Beau recounts his lonely childhood, he and James find themselves bonding over their close relationships with their late mums.

James makes a surprising show of support for Beau’s father, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard), but will it be enough to fix all that has gone on in the past?

James made a move on newcomer Beau. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, there’s trouble in store when Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) and Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) get embroiled in an intense battle with a toy nerf gun.

Juliet accidentally manages to shatter the special cookie jar that Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) got for his wife, Yazz (Haiesha Mistry) but things go from bed to worse when Imran tries to fix it and accidentally glues his hands to the special jar.

Imran has been suffering with an eating disorder in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Juliet is taken aback when she catches Imran lying to his brother Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik).

Imran, who has an eating disorder, pretends to Shaq that he’s just wolfed down a burger.

However, Juliet soon makes an unsettling discovery when she lifts up the cushion on the couch and sees what’s there.

Has Imran been deceiving everyone about how well his recovery is going?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4