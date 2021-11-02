‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Warren Fox has a risky plan!
Airs Wednesday 10 November 2021 at 6.30pm on Channel 4.
Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) comes up with an idea to get information on Fergus Collins (Robert Beck) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Dodgy businessman Fergus, is planning to make his escape to Mexico soon and Warren is determined to find out exactly what is going on.
Fergus, who has scammed almost the entire village since his arrival in Hollyoaks, has had to bring forward his escape date to Mexico with his partner Trish Minniver (Denise Welch).
Warren is trying to outwit him and enlists the help of his son Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas Speed).
But will Joel be sneaky enough to carry out the task that Warren has set him?
Joel and Warren are determined to bring Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) home safely.
Felix wants to be by Martine Deveraux’s (Kelle Bryan) side for support when she removes the bandages following her recent mastectomy.
However Fergus is keeping a very watchful eye out for Felix.
Can Felix return to the village and avoid being seen?
Elsewhere, Nancy Hayton (Jessica Fox) puts her co-deputy head position at risk as she’s torn over whether or not to tell the children the truth about Darren (Ashley Taylor Dawson).
Meanwhile, Viv, weighs up her options on what to do with her son DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade).
Plus, Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) is taking her coaching for the Dee Valley Tough Mudder competition a step too far.
Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) and Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) have had enough and storm off during one of Leela’s training sessions.
Meanwhile, Sid Sumner (Billy Price) is left questioning the reason behind Leela’s intense behaviour.
What exactly is going on with her? And why has she suddenly become so obsessed with the competition?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm
