Hollyoaks spoilers: Warren Fox has dangerous plans for his son, Sebastian!

Warren Fox has got some plans for Sebastian that are going to upset Sienna in Hollyoaks!

Dad of twins, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) takes matters into his own hands, quite literally in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Warren decides his young son, Sebastian, needs to be able to protect himself and toughen up and so he decides to teach him how to box!

However, he hasn’t consulted his ex, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey), who is Sebastian and Sophie’s mum, about his little project.

An oblivious Sienna is soon butting heads with Warren about his parenting style unaware that Warren is secretly giving Sebastian boxing lessons.

Romeo accuses Rayne of sleeping with someone else! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, things turn sour in the shared household when Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) accuses Rayne (Jemma Donovan) of sleeping with his best mate!

However, when Romeo later gets some new information he’s mortified and left feeling ashamed when he realises he’s got completely the wrong end of the stick.

A sheepish Romeo realises he needs to apologise to Rayne sharpish.

But will headstrong, Rayne, who works as a social media influencer, decide to give him the time of day?

Rayne (above) is livid when Romeo comes out with his accusation! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

It looks as if Romeo is going to have his work cut out.

Later on he plans a romantic meal to give him the perfect opportunity to say sorry.

However, it doesn’t look as if Rayne is going to be in a very forgiving frame of mind!

Meanwhile, after convincing Romeo to wine and dine Rayne, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) decides to take his own advice with his wife Diane (Alex Fletcher).

Diane had too much to drink and made a shocking confession when Tony was a no-show in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Tony and Diane have been going through a rough patch recently following the fallout of the terrible siege that Tony’s twisted brother, Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty) masterminded.

In yesterday’s episode, Diane wanted to get closer to Tony and lift his mood by organising a get together with Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) and Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams).

However, she ended up drinking too much and making a shocking confession, when Tony failed to show up.

Tony is desperate to get things back on track with Diane and arranges a romantic evening for the two of them. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Tonight Tony is keen to put things right and he arranges a special romantic evening for him and Diane.

However, there’s a major setback when things don’t go to plan!

What’s gone wrong for the Hutchinson couple this time?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4