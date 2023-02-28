Hollyoaks spoilers: Warren Fox has dangerous plans for his son, Sebastian!
Airs Tuesday 7 March 2023 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Dad of twins, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) takes matters into his own hands, quite literally in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Warren decides his young son, Sebastian, needs to be able to protect himself and toughen up and so he decides to teach him how to box!
However, he hasn’t consulted his ex, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey), who is Sebastian and Sophie’s mum, about his little project.
An oblivious Sienna is soon butting heads with Warren about his parenting style unaware that Warren is secretly giving Sebastian boxing lessons.
Elsewhere, things turn sour in the shared household when Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) accuses Rayne (Jemma Donovan) of sleeping with his best mate!
However, when Romeo later gets some new information he’s mortified and left feeling ashamed when he realises he’s got completely the wrong end of the stick.
A sheepish Romeo realises he needs to apologise to Rayne sharpish.
But will headstrong, Rayne, who works as a social media influencer, decide to give him the time of day?
It looks as if Romeo is going to have his work cut out.
Later on he plans a romantic meal to give him the perfect opportunity to say sorry.
However, it doesn’t look as if Rayne is going to be in a very forgiving frame of mind!
Meanwhile, after convincing Romeo to wine and dine Rayne, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) decides to take his own advice with his wife Diane (Alex Fletcher).
Tony and Diane have been going through a rough patch recently following the fallout of the terrible siege that Tony’s twisted brother, Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty) masterminded.
In yesterday’s episode, Diane wanted to get closer to Tony and lift his mood by organising a get together with Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) and Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams).
However, she ended up drinking too much and making a shocking confession, when Tony failed to show up.
Tonight Tony is keen to put things right and he arranges a special romantic evening for him and Diane.
However, there’s a major setback when things don’t go to plan!
What’s gone wrong for the Hutchinson couple this time?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.
