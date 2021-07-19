‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Warren Fox in trouble over bungled heist

Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) is in even deeper trouble in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) and one villager’s life is in jeopardy.

Warren carried out a heist on Price Slice but there was a serious altercation during the robbery which lead to one villager being left in a critical state.

Warren Fox lies to his son Joel to protect himself. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

When Warren is questioned by the police, his son Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) gives Warren an alibi.

However, Joel is later reeling to discover that Warren has lied to him!

Martine Deveraux feels terrible about her actions. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) is feeling weighed down with guilt following her antics yesterday.

Martine, who has breast cancer, was out trying wigs with her ex, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood).

However, when one of the wigs reminded Felix of when he first met Martine, the two of them ended up having a heart to heart which led to them sharing an intimate moment.

Martine feels terrible that she and Felix have betrayed Felix’s girlfriend, Grace Black (Tamara Wall).

Grace Black has a special present for Martine. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on Martine’s guilt is ten times worse when Grace, who has recently been a good friend to her, tells her that she’s got her a special gift.

Meanwhile, Sylver McQueen (David Tag) is shocked to discover that money in his account has gone missing.

When he tells his wife Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe) what has happened, she is left scrabbling for words.

Is Mercedes to blame for the missing cash?

Mandy Richardson (pictured) and Tony are struggling to make ends meet at The Hutch. (Image credit: Channel 4 )

Plus, there’s stress at The Hutch. The business is in financial difficulty and Mandy Richardson (Sarah Jayne Dunn) is trying to get Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) to read a piece of paper that she’s written something on.

It turns out to be an IOU for extra shifts.

Will The Hutch survive at this rate and if not, there are going to be quite a few people in Hollyoaks out of a job.

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm.