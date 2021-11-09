‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Warren Fox is FRAMED!

Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) finds himself in a terrible situation in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Everything goes wrong for the Fox bad-boy when his plan to take down his nemesis, Fergus Collins (Robert Beck) backfires badly.

Not only that but Warren finds himself framed for a crime he hasn’t committed.

Given his very dodgy track record, will anyone believe him when he says he’s telling the truth and is innocent?

Verity Hutchinson gets some upsetting news. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) gets the distressing news that her privacy has been violated due to Fergus’s sick, ‘Operation Bluebird’ scam, which spies on women using hidden cameras.

However, Verity chooses to keep quiet about it and decides not to disclose her identity to other victims.

DeMarcus with his mother, Viv, who has recently shown up in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, heartbroken Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) is having a hard time recovering from recent events.

How long can twisted Fergus keep up his sympathetic act as he tries to comfort her?

Plus Pearl (Dawn Hope), puts on the waterworks to DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) and makes up a lie about being homeless.

DeMarcus quickly offers Pearl a bed at the Deveraux household but it doesn’t take long for Pearl to get under Martine’s feet.

Felix Westwood is back in the village. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) must face the music when he returns to the village and bumps into his sons, DeMarcus and Toby (Bobby Gordon).

An angry Toby warns Felix never to hurt DeMarcus again prompting Felix to make a BIG decision.

What has Felix got planned now?

Becky (right) is coming between husband and wife, Tony and Diane. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) has an evaluation and feels relieved when she’s told she most likely has obsessive compulsive disorder.

However, her husband Tony (Nick Pickard) has got other things to worry about.

Tony is shocked by Becky Quentin’s (Katie McGlynn’s) recent actions but decides to let it slide for the sake of Diane.

However, when Tony realises just what a dangerous friend Becky is, he stands up to her.

But Becky has a strong comeback and is soon bending the truth.

Before long the manipulative mum has caused a rift in Diane and Tony’s marriage.

Will either of them see just how destructive Becky is?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm