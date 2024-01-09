Hollyoaks spoilers: Warren Fox is out for BLOOD!

Warren is baying for someone's blood, but who?

Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) lets mum Norma Crow (Glynnis Barber) in on his dark revenge plan in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

The once estranged pair have been brought back together in the light of recent tragic events.

Warren finds Norma in a distressed state, and they offer each other comfort.

But before Foxy gets the chance to get the justice he's seeking, he's stopped in his tracks by Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin), who manages to dissuade him from doing anything foolish.

Their conversation gives Warren food for thought, and later at The Loft he informs Norma of what he's going to do.

Warren vows to seek retribution but decides to bide his time.

Does he have murder in mind?

Recent events have left Warren in turmoil. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, it's Nancy Osborne's (Jessica Fox) first day back as deputy principal of Hollyoaks High.

Disorganised headteacher Carter Shepherd (David Ames) hasn't got himself sorted for the assembly, so throws Nancy in the deep end by asking her to take it instead.

Ever the pro, Nancy gets to work and writes out a script of what she wants to say.

She runs it through with John Paul McQueen (James Sutton), who tells her he's glad she's back.

John Paul tells Carter he won't wait around for him forever! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, John Paul is growing tired of Carter's continuous mixed signals.

The closeted head has been battling to accept his sexuality, despite his desires for his colleague.

John Paul wants them to be more than just co-workers, but is infuriated by Carter's refusal to be open and honest.

Losing his patience, JP tells Carter he won't wait for him forever.

Darren is in for an almighty surprise! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Also, Shing Lin Leong (Izzy Yip) and Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) are still in a state of distress following recent events.

The teens are further rattled by the arrival of two new starters at school, who are eager to stir up trouble.

But when Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) steps in to sort things out, he ends up getting more than he bargained for.

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm