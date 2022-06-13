Hollyoaks spoilers: Warren Fox makes MURDER revelation!

Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) is reeling from previous events and makes a shocking revelation in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode, Warren got violent with Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) after hearing that he was planning to adopt baby Faith.

Things quickly spiralled and Faith’s mum, Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) ended up giving her sister, and Warren’s girlfriend, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) a stark ultimatum.

Warren Fox lashed out at Damon Kinsella. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Tonight, Warren tries to make amends with Damon.

However, when Damon delivers some brutal truths, Warren is left feeling hurt.

Feeling angry and vulnerable he decides to make a SHOCKING REVELATION about Brody Hudson’s (Adam Woodward) murder.

Brody was the best mate of Damon and was killed by Warren in 2021 in a hit-and-run when Warren was drunk.

How much has Warren revealed to Damon?

Sienna Blake makes a chilling discovery! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on, Sienna is reeling when she makes a chilling discovery on the the recorder of her daughter Sophie’s teddy bear!

What has she found out and does it involve Brody’s murder?

Mercedes and Wendy have been battling over Mercedes' son, Bobby. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, as the circumstances of Wendy Blissett’s (Jennifer Armour) recent accident come to light, her bitter rival Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) finds herself being pushed further and further away from her son, Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox).

Will Mercedes find a way to get Bobby back before it’s too late?

Alcoholic John Paul McQueen has been battling his addiction. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, alcoholic John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) follows advice from his sponsor and his efforts to tackle his drink addiction are soon rewarded.

Plus, the tension builds between couple Grace Black (Tamara Wall) and Saul Reeves (Chris Charles) when one of them worries that things might be getting too serious between them.

Which one of them has got alarm bells ringing?

Grace Black with her boyfriend Saul Reeves. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, there’s a big opportunity for mates and DJ pals, Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) and Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) to take their new radio show on the road.

But will they both be up for it?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm