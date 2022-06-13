Hollyoaks spoilers: Warren Fox makes MURDER revelation!
By Tess Lamacraft published
Airs Wednesday 22 June 2022 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) is reeling from previous events and makes a shocking revelation in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
In yesterday’s episode, Warren got violent with Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) after hearing that he was planning to adopt baby Faith.
Things quickly spiralled and Faith’s mum, Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) ended up giving her sister, and Warren’s girlfriend, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) a stark ultimatum.
Tonight, Warren tries to make amends with Damon.
However, when Damon delivers some brutal truths, Warren is left feeling hurt.
Feeling angry and vulnerable he decides to make a SHOCKING REVELATION about Brody Hudson’s (Adam Woodward) murder.
Brody was the best mate of Damon and was killed by Warren in 2021 in a hit-and-run when Warren was drunk.
How much has Warren revealed to Damon?
Later on, Sienna is reeling when she makes a chilling discovery on the the recorder of her daughter Sophie’s teddy bear!
What has she found out and does it involve Brody’s murder?
Elsewhere, as the circumstances of Wendy Blissett’s (Jennifer Armour) recent accident come to light, her bitter rival Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) finds herself being pushed further and further away from her son, Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox).
Will Mercedes find a way to get Bobby back before it’s too late?
Meanwhile, alcoholic John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) follows advice from his sponsor and his efforts to tackle his drink addiction are soon rewarded.
Plus, the tension builds between couple Grace Black (Tamara Wall) and Saul Reeves (Chris Charles) when one of them worries that things might be getting too serious between them.
Which one of them has got alarm bells ringing?
Meanwhile, there’s a big opportunity for mates and DJ pals, Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) and Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) to take their new radio show on the road.
But will they both be up for it?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.