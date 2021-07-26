‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Warren Fox reaches a new low

Warren Fox sinks to a new low to save his own skin.

Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) stoops to a new low to save his skin in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Warren is worried he’s going to be arrested for robbery and assault after he carried out the attack on the Deveraux family business, Price Slice.

Joel Dexter provided his dad, Warren, with an alibi. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

His son Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas Speed) provided him with an alibi but has since realised that his dad has lied to him and is actually guilty of the crime.

Joel confronts Warren and the pair get into a heated discussion that ends with Joel giving his father an ultimatum: turn yourself into the police, or I will!

Warren decides to come clean and agrees to turn himself in but following a conversation with corrupt Fergus Collins (Robert Beck) he has a change of heart. Could Warren’s U-turn have deadly consequences?

Fergus Collins makes Warren change his mind. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, unaware of everything that’s been going on, Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) and Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) arrive in the village to find Toby’s grandfather Walter Deveraux (Trevor A Toussaint) and Toby’s dad Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) the top topic of village conversation.

It’s Cleo’s birthday and the pair of them try and put their worries aside.

However, when Toby gives Cleo a birthday present, it doesn’t go down too well. What gift has he given her?

Elsewhere, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) tries to gather information from the police as Felix is questioned by PC Franks about his whereabouts during the time of the Price Slice heist.

Grace Black wants answers from Felix. (Image credit: Channel 4 )

Felix remains tight-lipped in order to protect Martine (Kelle Bryan). However later on Martine decides to tell the police exactly where Felix was during the robbery but things are very awkward when she bumps into Felix’s girlfriend, Grace.

Plus, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) continues to worry about The Hutch’s finances and after some advice from Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna) Tony decides to share the problem with his wife Diane.

Will it all be too much for Diane who is already suffering with her own issues?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm