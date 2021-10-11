‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Warren Fox to leave Hollyoaks for good?

Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) prepares to bid farewell to the village in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

However, first of all he has got one final dodgy job to carry out with business partner Fergus Collins (Robert Beck).

Meanwhile, a broken-hearted Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) isn’t ready to let Warren go and spends her time texting him instead of helping her mum, dance teacher, Trish (Denise Welch) with the Blackpool Palooza that Trish has been planning for weeks.

Fergus Collins piles on the pressure. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

When an exasperated Trish asks Fergus to help her mobilise Maxine into action, he snaps at her to solve her own problems whilst he sorts out his own.

Taking his words to heart, Trish confronts Maxine about being unhelpful and gives her daughter a proposition she can’t refuse…

Later, whilst Fergus and Warren are in the midst of their final job in the village, they receive an anonymous warning, but who is it from?

Warren is certain he knows who the culprit is, and he confronts his former friend Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood).

However, Felix stands his ground and reminds Warren that he’ll do anything to protect his family.

Martine's family is there to support her. But where is Felix? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, it’s the day of Martine Deveraux’s (Kelle Bryan) surgery and she’s got an army of Devereaux supporters behind her.

But things aren't good when Felix is a no-show. Where is he?

With Felix not answering her texts, Martine, who has breast cancer, begins to question his reliability.

Later, Felix reveals to Pearl (Dawn Hope) that he intends to propose to Martine.

Felix vows to be my Martine's side when she comes round in hospital after her surgery. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Felix eventually gets in touch with Martine and promises he will be there for her when she wakes up and comes round after surgery.

However Warren has got other ideas. He vows to shut up Felix one and for all!

Is Felix in terrible danger?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm