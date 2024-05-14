Hollyoaks spoilers: WEDDING DAY! Will Joel Dexter and Leela tie the knot?

Joel Dexter and Leela Lomax get ready to tie the knot in Hollyoaks.

It’s the day of Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) and Leela Lomax’s (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) not so secret wedding in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

However, the Big Day gets off to an inauspicious start when Joel wakes up hungover after overdoing it on the booze the night before with his mum, Marie Fielding (Rita Simons) and brother, Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti).

A concerned Leela is worried that with Joel in such a state the wedding might not be able to go ahead.

Marie is suspicious when she sees Joel locked in a private conversation with his ex, Cleo McQueen. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile Leela’s daughter, Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) is livid that her mum didn’t tell her that the ‘lunch’ that close friends and family have been invited to, is actually a secret wedding.

She’s even more annoyed to discover that other villagers knew before she did.

Later, Joel spots his ex, Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) and the two of them have a heart to heart about recent events.

However, Abe spies the two of them talking and is immediately suspicious, as is Joel’s mum Marie.

What are Joel and Cleo hiding?

And has something happened between them?

Abe Fielding wants to know what exes Cleo and Joel were talking about. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Leela and Joel get ready to tie the knot in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Leela and Joel are all smiles ahead of their wedding. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Over at the McQueens, mouthy Marie tells Abe that Leela isn’t right for Joel.

Is Marie going to disrupt the imminent nuptials, or will she stay quiet for the sake of her son?

As guests arrive at The Dog , Joel and Leela reconcile and the wedding is all set to go ahead.

That is until Marie turns up with another spanner in the works!

The wedding guests gather for Joel and Leela's wedding. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

But is Joel's mum Marie about to sabotage the whole thing? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Is the wedding actually going to go ahead?

Elsewhere, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) tells Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) that he has to go to Amsterdam before his sentencing.

Ste pleads for a day with his children, Leah (Ela-May Demircan) and Lucas (Oscar Curtis) before the court case.

Plus, Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) is on a mission to patch things up with his new wife, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring).

Tonight he buys Cindy a gift and she’s delighted when he promises her a holiday away.

But is it too good to be true?

And is Dave making promises he can’t actually keep?

