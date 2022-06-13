Hollyoaks spoilers: Wendy Blissett involved in SHOCK accident!

Wendy Blissett (right) is caught up in a shock accident in Hollyoaks.

Evil Wendy Blissett (Jennifer Armour) is caught up in a shocking accident in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Wendy has been plotting to kidnap her nephew, Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox) and take him abroad.

In the previous episode she managed to trick Bobby into stealing his own passport so that she could secretly whisk him away.

Bobby’s mum, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) got wind of the fact that Wendy was up to something and rushed in to try and save her son.

Mercedes and Wendy have been battling over Bobby. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Tonight, Mercedes has the upper hand when she manages to get Bobby back and confront Wendy one on one.

However, when a desperate and manipulative Wendy pulls at Mercy’s heart-strings, Mercedes agrees that Wendy can see Bobby one last time.

Has Mercedes just made a TERRIBLE mistake in allowing Wendy contact?

Mercedes agrees to let Wendy see Bobby one last time. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

It certainly looks that way, when later on a stranger is seen spying on the two women.

It soon becomes very clear that Wendy’s plan of kidnapping Bobby is far from over!

However, there is a dangerous twist in events, when Mercedes later gets some shocking news and learns that Wendy has been involved in a terrible accident.

Will Mercedes find herself taking the blame?

Wendy Blissett is involved in a shocking accident. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) was reeling when his upset girlfriend Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) revealed that Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) was planning on adopting baby Faith.

Sienna's boyfriend, Warren Fox confronts Damon Kinsella! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Tonight Warren takes matters into his own hands and uses scare tactics to deter Damon from going ahead with the adoption.

A raging Warren confronts Damon and things turn violent when Warren launches himself at Liberty's shocked boyfriend!

When Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart), Faith’s mum, learns what Warren has done to Damon, she’s fuming and squares up to her sister, Sienna, to give her an ultimatum.

A raging Warren can't control himself and launches into Brody. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Brody is sent flying! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Leela Lomax (Kirstie-Leigh Porter) is struggling to make ends meet and needs to come up with a way to make some cash.

She begins by flogging perfume to her fellow villagers.

However she’s later delighted when she manages to bag herself a trial shift at The Loft for owner Grace Black’s (Tamara Wall) special gangster night.

Leela Lomax needs to make some money...fast! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Leela is determined to prove herself however it looks like she’s about to mess things up.

Boss Grace soon catches Leela trying to sell under the counter products at the club….which was definitely NOT part of the job description.

Has Leela just blown it?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm