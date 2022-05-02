Hollyoaks spoilers: What has Eric Foster done to Joel Dexter?

What has Eric Foster done to love rival Joel?

What exactly has jealous Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty) done to his rival Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Eric, who was partying at The Loft along with all of his sister Verity Hutchinson’s (Eva O’Hara) friends, was left simmering when he spotted a very spicy text message on Cleo McQueen’s (Nadine Mulkerrin) phone.

Eric, (far right) was not happy to see Joel and Cleo so close. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

The message was from Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed), Cleo’s ex lover and former fiancée.

Newcomer Eric has developed strong feelings for Cleo and thought a possible romance could have been in the offing, so he was gutted to see the flirty message.

It’s the morning after the night before and all the friends are nursing terrible hangovers.

However Cleo is also wondering what on earth has happened to Joel.

He seems to have gone completely AWOL.

Joel and Cleo could hardly keep their hands off each other in The Loft. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Eric is desperately trying to hide his involvement in Joel’s absence by implying he saw him leave with another woman. Sly!

How long will Eric be able to keep up the facade and bury the truth about what’s REALLY happened to Joel?

Zoe left a drunken message for her colleague Sam. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, memories of the night before are rushing back to DCI Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown).

Zoe got sloshed during all the partying at The Loft and left a drunken voicemail for her colleague Sam Chen-Williams (Matthew McGivern).

Tonight, as the memories come flooding back, she hurries to delete the embarrassing voicemail from Sam’s phone.

Will she get to it in time?

Serena Chen-Williams was recently hospitalised after accidentally consuming amphetamines. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on Zoe and Sam decide to make a change to their relationship!

Plus, Serena Chen-Williams (Emma Lau) reaches out to her athletics buddy, Clara.

Serena wants to make sure she can prove she’s still at an Olympic level for athletics.

However, there’s shock in store when Serena’s father, Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) makes a VERY worrying discover in Serena’s bag.

What exactly has he found?

Grace Black is jealous of the attention Saul is getting. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) is starting to get seriously rattled by all the attention that her boyfriend, Saul Reeves (Chris Charles) is getting when out and about in his police uniform.

Will Grace put a lid on her feelings and will pride stop her from saying anything?

Or will she open up to Saul and tell him how she’s feeling?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm