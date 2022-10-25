Hollyoaks spoilers: What has Nadira Vali got to confess?

Is it time for Nadira Vali to come clean to her girlfriend Juliet in Hollyoaks?

All eyes are on Nadira Vali (Ashling O’Shea) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode Nadira ‘accidentally’ burned her love rival, Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) after passing her a scalding hot sparkler in the run up to the firework display.

Tonight Peri’s furious mum, Leela Lomax (Kirsty Leigh-Porter) wastes no time in confronting Nadira.

Leela has never liked Nadira’s relationship with Juliet Nightingale (Nimah Blackshaw) and is desperate for Juliet, who was once engaged to Peri, to get back with her daughter.

With tempers flaring tonight Leela gives Nadira an ultimatum before things get any worse.

It seems like Leela is NOT going to take no for an answer.

Juliet wants to know what really happened with Peri? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on a concerned Juliet also demands to hear the truth from her girlfriend Nadira.

Was burning Peri really an accident or did she do it on purpose?

When Nadira opens up will Juliet like what she has to say or could this be yet another thing that drives the couple further apart?

Nadira decides to pull out all the stops, and desperate to get back into Juliet’s good-books she organises a romantic dinner for the two of them.

However, with the firework display in full swing, Juliet seems to have someone else and other matters on her mind!

Maxine Minniver is on a mission in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson), is on a mission to make local business owners take the issue of spiking seriously and raise awareness following the upsetting ordeal of Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best) who had her drink spiked on The Love Boat.

Tonight Maxine is unimpressed by the latest changes that the local bars, clubs and pubs have implemented.

Feeling that her message isn’t being heard properly she takes drastic measures to make sure the point is hammered home and that serious action is taken.

Darren does something thoughtful for his wife Nancy in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) whose health has taken an alarming turn for the worse, struggles to stay strong as she worries for the safety of Hollyoaks’ women and children.

Later, her husband, Darren (Ashely Taylor-Dawson) finds a heart-warming way to remind Nancy of her strength by coming up with a very touching plan.

Meanwhile, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) needs urgent help in order to get what he needs and turns to someone in the village who has helped him in the past.

But will they be on board with his plans?

