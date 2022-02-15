'Hollyoaks' spoilers: What’s happened to DeMarcus Westwood?

DeMarcus Westwood is found in a bad way in 'Hollyoaks'.

DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) is in a bad way in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode DeMarcus and Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) broke into Hollyoaks High for some fun.

However things took a different turn when they came across a stash of alcohol hidden in the caretaker’s closet.

In tonight’s Hollyoaks, the Deveraux family is worried when DeMarcus seems to have disappeared.

Pearl (Dawn Hope) criticises DeMarcus’s father, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) for putting way too much pressure on the lad. But Felix only has one priority now and that’s to find his son.

What exactly has happened to DeMarcus?

John Paul is battling with his booze addiction. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, teacher John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) is struggling to hide his alcohol withdrawal symptoms as he spends time with his son Matthew-Jesus (Matthew Clohessy).

Later, John Paul gets a shock to the system when Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) mentions an alarm going off at Hollyoaks High.

Prince McQueen (above) tells John Paul the alarm has gone off at the school. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

John Paul convinces Prince to let him check it out.

However, he’s in for a shock when he uncovers a frightening scene!

DeMarcus is unconscious on the floor after stealing hidden alcohol at the school.

Can John Paul call for help in time?

John Paul finds DeMarcus collapsed on the floor next to an empty bottle of alcohol. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on, John Paul is labelled, ‘the hero of the day’. But he feels terrible as he watches someone else get the blame for his mistake.

Who has taken the rap?

John Paul McQueen is called a hero but he feels terrible when someone else is in the firing line. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) comes to the rescue to look after Bobby (Jayden Fox) for Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) while she has a job interview.

He's also got to keep an eye on Kathleen-Angel (Kiara Mellor), Theresa’s daughter. However the two children refuse to get along and Scott is starting to stress out.

Mercedes heads off to her interview but when she shows up late will she be given another chance to prove herself? Or has she just burnt all her bridges?

Leela Lomax has got a lot to sort out in a very short space of time in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) discovers the tight deadline on her fast cash scheme and is in a panic.

She decides to recruit Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) and Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) to help her out and gets them going by turning it into a competition.

Can they pull things round in time?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm