Hollyoaks spoilers: Will Frankie reveal the sickening truth about JJ?

It looks like Frankie Osborne (played by Isabelle Smith) may finally get the chance to escape from her abusive twin brother, JJ (Ryan Mulvey), on Hollyoaks (7:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Frankie has been accepted at a dance school and can't wait to leave the village and move to London.



But her nightmare may not be over yet, when JJ issues a chilling warning that he can't wait to visit her at dance school...



Meanwhile, the Osborne family gathers to celebrate JJ getting signed to play for a football club.



The family are delighted with their star boy, unaware of his true, nasty nature...

But as the truth about what really happened on the day that Frankie fell down the stairs remains murky, dad Darren (Ashley Taylor Dawson) still has some questions.



With Frankie getting closer to breaking point over the shameful secret, will she finally crack and reveal what has been going on at the Osborne house since she and JJ returned to live in the village at the start of this year?

Is Darren about to discover the truth about Frankie and JJ on Hollyoaks? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) and her husband, Tony (Nick Pickard), are worried after discovering online hate targeting their transgender child, Ro (Isla Pritchard).



On tonight's episode of the E4 soap, they try to get the offending photo post about Ro taken down.



Diane talks to Ro who is feeling down about what's been going on.



He only started chatting with a stranger online because he felt like he didn't really have anyone else to confide in.



Diane continues to try and say the right things.



But she's left heartbroken when Ro complains that Diane only sees problems.



And not Ro as a person...

Saying All The Wrong Things | Hollyoaks - YouTube Watch On

Hollyoaks airs Monday to Friday on E4 at 7:00pm

New episodes are available to stream first on Channel 4

International viewers can now watch episodes on the Hollyoaks official YouTube channel.