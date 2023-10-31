Hollyoaks spoilers: Will Mercedes McQueen and Warren Fox give in to TEMPTATION?

Will Warren and Mercedes give into temptation?

Forbidden passion reignites between Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) and Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

After lashing out at Mercedes, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) is riddled with guilt when he discovers Warren has taken her to Plymouth to visit son Bobby.

Acknowledging the effort Mercedes has been going to to try and help him through his mental health crisis, Felix tells Goldie (Chelsee Healy) and Nana McQueen (Diane Langton) he feels terrible about letting her down. The ladies take pity and help Felix make a love nest to surprise Mercedes when she gets back.

But as Felix eagerly awaits his other half's return, the sexual tension between her and Warren is about to explode.

Mercedes and Warren admit their feelings for one another. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, somewhere between Chester and Plymouth disaster strikes when Warren's car breaks down.

Stuck in a stationary vehicle together, Foxy is unable to hide his true feelings any longer and admits to Mercedes he wants her.

Mercy can't deny she feels it too and confesses she thinks about Warren more than she should.

Consumed by lust, the secret lovers move closer to one another. Will they give into their desires and betray Felix one more?

Ste tries to stop Sienna doing something very stupid. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Back in the village, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) tells Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) she's planning to spike love rival Camilla (Dylan Morris).

Sienna's plot against meddling Camilla is all part of her grand plan to become Lord Rafe's (Chris Gordon) wife so she can live the high life.

She informs Ste that she's intending to lace Camilla's drink at the celebration to honour the Earl's grandfather. Knowing Camilla is scheduled to speak at the event, Sienna is hoping to make her look like a liability.

Ste has his doubts over whether it's such a good idea and expresses them to Sienna.

Will she listen to reason or carry on with her risky plan?

Brent continues his dangerous mission to 'cure' John Paul's homosexuality. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Also, Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) has been channeling all his efforts into organising a Queer open day at the Youth Centre.

Wanting to champion the important event, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) gets stuck in helping.

Moments later, Carter Shepherd (David Ames) approaches John Paul on the lookout for volunteers at his church to hand out food for the homeless, but he politely declines.

This doesn't go down well with the headteacher, who's on a secret mission to 'cure' JP of his homosexuality.

After a chat with Gareth (Peter McPherson), Carter renews his determination to do whatever it takes to save John Paul...

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm