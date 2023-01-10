Hollyoaks spoilers: Will Norma Crow save her son Warren’s life?
Airs Wednesday 18 Jan 2023 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) has found out she is a suitable donor for her son Warren’s liver transplant but is she too scared to go ahead with the surgery in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings)?
Norma’s son, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) is in a critical condition and fading fast.
He urgently needs a donor but tonight Norma is discovered fleeing the hospital saying she can’t go through with the op.
Doctor Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) ambushes Norma in a bid to try and convince her to go through with the surgery.
However time is ticking at the hospital as the medical team anxiously await Norma in order to save Warren.
Will Norma show up?
Meanwhile, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) confides in Perry Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) and tells her the results of her forthcoming pet scan will determine whether her cancer is shrinking or not.
Juliet, who has recently been diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma, tells her girlfriend Peri, who is a nurse at Dee Valley Hospital, that she is terrified of needles.
Peri offers Juliet her support and is on hand to comfort her.
Elsewhere, there’s another newcomer to Chester. Hot on the heels of the arrival of Rayne (Jemma Donovan) in yesterday’s episode, there’s another new face when Lacey (Annabelle Davis) arrives.
Newcomer Lacey has arrived in the village for a job interview with James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) at Dee Valley Law firm.
Lacey tells James how passionate she is about the job and wanting to help people.
However, she’s left feeling flat and not very confident about her chances of getting the role when lawyer James seems to be far from enthusiastic.
Meanwhile, both Hunter and Prince McQueen are swooning over Rayne.
Rayne turned the heads of the brothers Prince (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) and Hunter (Theo Graham) when she showed up on a motorbike and introduced herself.
Tonight, the two brothers agree to a bit of friendly competition when they see which of them can win her affection first.
Plus, doctor Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) and her husband Zain (Jonas Khan) have a falling out when Zain comes clean and reveals he couldn’t get the inheritance money he was banking on.
Zain had ear-marked the cash to pay for Imran Maalik’s (Ijaz Rana) treatment at the specialist eating disorder clinic.
Feeling that he had let everyone down, Zain secretly set about raising the money by selling the jewellery of his late wife.
How will Misbah react when she finds out just what desperate lengths Zain has gone to to help Imran?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.
