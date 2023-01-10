Hollyoaks spoilers: Will Norma Crow save her son Warren’s life?

Will Norma Crow save her son Warren by being his liver donor?

Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) has found out she is a suitable donor for her son Warren’s liver transplant but is she too scared to go ahead with the surgery in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings)?

Norma’s son, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) is in a critical condition and fading fast.

He urgently needs a donor but tonight Norma is discovered fleeing the hospital saying she can’t go through with the op.

Warren pictured with his mother Norma in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Doctor Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) ambushes Norma in a bid to try and convince her to go through with the surgery.

However time is ticking at the hospital as the medical team anxiously await Norma in order to save Warren.

Will Norma show up?

Juliet was recently given the shattering news that she has cancer in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) confides in Perry Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) and tells her the results of her forthcoming pet scan will determine whether her cancer is shrinking or not.

Juliet, who has recently been diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma, tells her girlfriend Peri, who is a nurse at Dee Valley Hospital, that she is terrified of needles.

Peri offers Juliet her support and is on hand to comfort her.

Lacey, played by Annabelle Davis, arrives in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, there’s another newcomer to Chester. Hot on the heels of the arrival of Rayne (Jemma Donovan) in yesterday’s episode, there’s another new face when Lacey (Annabelle Davis) arrives.

Newcomer Lacey has arrived in the village for a job interview with James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) at Dee Valley Law firm.

Lacey tells James how passionate she is about the job and wanting to help people.

However, she’s left feeling flat and not very confident about her chances of getting the role when lawyer James seems to be far from enthusiastic.

Lacey is interviewed by lawyer James for a role at Dee Valley Law in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, both Hunter and Prince McQueen are swooning over Rayne.

Rayne turned the heads of the brothers Prince (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) and Hunter (Theo Graham) when she showed up on a motorbike and introduced herself.

Tonight, the two brothers agree to a bit of friendly competition when they see which of them can win her affection first.

Newcomer Rayne has made a big impression on Hunter and Prince McQueen in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, doctor Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) and her husband Zain (Jonas Khan) have a falling out when Zain comes clean and reveals he couldn’t get the inheritance money he was banking on.

Zain had ear-marked the cash to pay for Imran Maalik’s (Ijaz Rana) treatment at the specialist eating disorder clinic.

Feeling that he had let everyone down, Zain secretly set about raising the money by selling the jewellery of his late wife.

How will Misbah react when she finds out just what desperate lengths Zain has gone to to help Imran?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4