Hollyoaks spoilers: Will Sienna Blake get found out by Warren?
Airs Friday 8 July 2022 at 6:30pm on Channel 4
Sienna Blake (played by Anna Passey) has still got REVENGE on her mind on Hollyoaks (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
Sienna has vowed to make her boyfriend, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas), pay after accidentally discovering that he was behind the murder of her former lover, Brody Hudson last autumn.
But a grand gesture in yesterday's episode of the Channel 4/E4 soap made things more difficult.
So Sienna knows she has to step up her game.
In a shocking move, Sienna involves the couple's twin children, Sebastian and Sophie, in her plans.
But is Warren starting to get suspicious about Sienna's shifty behaviour?
Sienna may need to think of an excuse to throw Warren off the scent... and FAST!
In the aftermath of all the drama at Luke Morgan's funeral, there's another loss on the horizon.
Luke's son, Ollie (Gabriel Clark), is ready to pack his bags and leave Hollyoaks Village for a new life in Canada, where he has landed a job!
But is Ollie really ready to say a final goodbye to his ex-girlfriend, Brooke Hathaway (Tylan Grant)?
The young couple has been through so much drama together, including becoming parents to baby son, Thierry, who they agreed to put up for adoption.
As Ollie's friends and family pull together to give the lad a loving send-off, Brooke confides in mum, Nancy Hayton (Jessica Fox), that she's not sure if she can bring herself to say an official goodbye to Ollie...
Elsewhere, things get heated between Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) and his mum, Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson).
Donna-Marie, a former prostitute and drug addict, is feeling self-conscious about her literacy lessons.
Is she ready to QUIT her studying?
Romeo may have something to say about that!
