Hollyoaks spoilers: Will Silas Blissett catch Mercedes McQueen?

Twisted serial killer, Silas Blissett (Jeff Rawle) has set his sights on Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings)

Mercedes McQueen is terrified for her and Bobby's safety in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Earlier on the McQueen family is furious with Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) for revealing dangerous information to Yazz Cunningham (Haiesha Mistry).

Journalist Yazz got an exclusive chat from Goldie about Silas and the McQueens now fear the media attention will lure Silas back to the village.

John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) tries to convince Yazz to take down the online post she put up about Silas.

He warns her of what Silas is capable of but will she listen?

Mercedes goes on the run with her son Bobby in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Mercedes is not hanging around to find out.

She immediately decides to go on the run with her son, Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox) when Silas’s threats continue to terrify the family.

Victor Brothers lured Sid Sumner to his mother's funeral in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, the drama continues following the frighting events of yesterday's episode when escaped prisoner, Victor Brothers (Benjamin O'Mahony) , captured Sid Sumner (Billy Price) and Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blakshaw) and threatened to kill them.

Escaped prisoner Victor Brothers was armed and dangerous! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Evil Victor forced Sid to sell a load of drugs, telling him that if he failed to do so, it would be Juliet who paid the price.

However events escalated and lives were on the line!

Juliet Nightingale scrambled to save Sid Sumner (above) in Hollyoaks, putting herself in terrible danger. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) sets herself a mission to reunite her daughter, Juliet, with her ex-girlfriend, Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) by locking them in the gym changing rooms together and forcing the two of them to have a heart to heart.

Will Donna-Marie’s sneaky plan work and will the flame between Juliet and Peri be rekindled?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4