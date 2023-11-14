Hollyoaks spoilers: Yazz Cunningham's RAGE against Carter Shepherd!

Yazz Cunningham (Haiesha Mistry) is pushed to breaking point in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings) and it's Carter Shepherd (David Ames) who bears the brunt of her rage.

This year has not been kind to Yazz. After experiencing an ectopic pregnancy the school receptionist suffered another cruel blow when she learnt she was going through an early menopause.

Yazz's health struggles have sadly put a strain on her marriage to husband Tom (Ellis Hollins) and the young couple are finding it increasingly difficult to communicate.

Can they find a way to work things out or are they headed for splitsville?

Carter is stunned by Yazz's aggressive behaviour. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Watching on as Yazz tries to navigate her diagnosis, Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) is deeply concerned for her daughter's wellbeing.

The doctor tries to get Yazz to open up about how she's feeling, but it's no use.

Heartbroken Yazz feels as if she's being punished for not wanting children in the first place, and knowing the choice has now been taken away from her, she refuses to open up about how she's feeling.

After walking away from her mum, Yazz heads to work, but as the pressure builds she ends up lashing out at her boss, Carter.

How will he react?

Will Yazz end up regretting mouthing off at her boss? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Across the village, Mason Chen-Williams (Frank Kauer) is disgusted with Dave's (Dominic Power) immoral behaviour and decides to put a stop to it by locking his dad in his van.

Meanwhile, Norma Crow (Glynnis Barber) orders Warren Fox (Jamie Lomax) to pull the plug on Felix Westwood's (Richard Blackwood) latest illegal scheme, warning him undercover police officers are watching The Loft.

As the cops approach the club, Warren sends Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) to stop Felix, but it's too late and he drives off in the vehicle, unaware Dave is inside!

When Mercy finally catches up with her man, they're both in for a shock when they discover Dave lying unconscious in the back...

Darren is comforted by his family. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Over at the Osbornes' house, Darren's (Ashley Taylor Dawson) family offer their support over his money problems.

Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna), Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) and Phoenix Hathaway (Tylan Grant) rally round and promise to help Darren tackle his mounting debts together.

Darren's grateful for their support, but still hasn't been honest with wife Nancy (Jessica Fox) about what's going on.

Nancy has been living in the US with their baby girl Morgan while the tot undergoes life-saving treatment.

And with the pair's return to the village on their horizon, Darren insists he wants to tell Nancy the truth - but on his terms.

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm.