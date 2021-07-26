'Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Zara Morgan returns to the village

There’s a familiar face back in the village when Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron) returns in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) suspects that her partner Luke Morgan’s (Gary Lucy) dementia is getting worse as his behaviour becomes erratic.

Luke, who has Pick’s disease, a form of dementia, is insisting on planning his mother Sue Morgan’s (Marian McLoughlin) funeral himself.

Luke Morgan has been in a bad way recently. (Image credit: Channel 4 )

Cindy decides to post the details about Sue’s funeral on social media, hoping that Luke’s son Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clark) will show up.

However, it’s not Ollie who turns up but instead, Luke’s estranged sister, Zara, who was last seen in the village back in 2005.

Nearly 16 years after she headed to Thailand to pursue charity work and lobby the government on environmental issues, passionate environmentalist, Zara, is making her comeback.

Zara's mum, Sue (pictured above) has recently died. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Kelly who plays her says, "Zara comes back to the village because she finds out via social media that her mum's funeral is about to take place. As you can imagine, she's not exactly the happiest. She turns up unannounced, which is a big shock to Luke, and she demands to know why she wasn't told."

Diane Hutchinson is not coping well. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, after a fun night out with her husband Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard), Diane (Alex Fletcher) wakes up worried about her baby daughter, Eva’s safety.

Although Diane is pleased to see that Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) is fast asleep next to baby Eva, Diane, who has OCD is concerned when she sees a pizza box lying around.

The sight of the box sends her into a panic about cleanliness.

Tony is worried and decides to initiate a conversation with Diane about her ‘excessive’ behaviour. But how will that go down with Diane?

Martine doesn't know whether to let Felix back into her life. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) must decide whether she wants to continue her friendship with Grace Black (Tamara Wall) or explore a possible romance with her ex, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood).

However it seems like the decision is quickly going to be taken out of her hands!

Martine’s father, Walter Deveraux (Trevor A Toussaint), airs his concerns about Martine letting Felix back into her life.

Later on, Walter has a big ask for Felix. What does Walter want?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm